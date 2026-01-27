Ex-Veep Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Become Malibu's Newest Power Couple After Purchasing $8Million Mansion

After four years of living and working in Washington, D.C. as part of former President Joe Biden's administration – and a brutal loss to Republican nominee Donald Trump – Harris has decided to sit back, relax, and kick her feet up in one of her home state's most exclusive neighborhoods: Point Dume.

The prominent Malibu residential enclave has a quiet, laid-back reputation while bustling Los Angeles sits an arm's reach away. Properties are known for sitting on large, scenic lots that are tucked away behind private security gates.

Harris and Emhoff could brush shoulders with celebrity neighbors who also own property in Point Dume, including Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, and Jeff Bezos.