Home > Politics > Kamala Harris

Ex-Veep Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Become Malibu's Newest Power Couple After Purchasing $8Million Mansion

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff are the new owners of a swanky $8million Malibu pad.

Jan. 27 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Former Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, have dropped over $8million on a new Malibu mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harris and Emhoff, both 61, are the newest residents of California's upscale Point Dume community, which features breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and dramatic coastal cliffs.

Harris Buys $8.15M Home in Point Dume

Harris and Emhoff's new home sits in one of California's most exclusive neighborhoods, Point Dume.

After four years of living and working in Washington, D.C. as part of former President Joe Biden's administration – and a brutal loss to Republican nominee Donald Trump – Harris has decided to sit back, relax, and kick her feet up in one of her home state's most exclusive neighborhoods: Point Dume.

The prominent Malibu residential enclave has a quiet, laid-back reputation while bustling Los Angeles sits an arm's reach away. Properties are known for sitting on large, scenic lots that are tucked away behind private security gates.

Harris and Emhoff could brush shoulders with celebrity neighbors who also own property in Point Dume, including Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, and Jeff Bezos.

Amenities at Harris' New 63-Acre Malibu Home

The couple's 4000-square foot home sits on 63-acres perched above Little Dume beach.

Many properties also have access to the beach and hiking trails, so homeowners can indulge themselves in the picturesque landscape.

Harris and Emhoff expanded their real estate portfolio with the purchase of the 4,000-square-foot Malibu mansion for $8.15million.

The 63-acre property sits above one of the state's most famous and exclusive beaches, Little Dume, which requires a special key only available to some residents to access.

In addition to its noteworthy location, the home features four-bedrooms and six-bathrooms, plenty of space for Emhoff's two adult children and Harris' extended family to gather.

The home features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, two dining rooms and an eat-in kitchen to entertain guests.

On the property, friends and family can relax in a heated pool and in-ground spa or spend time around the fire pit.

Inside the home, which was built in 1979, according to an online listing, features high, beamed ceilings and skylights, as well as two dining rooms, an eat-in kitchen, a wet bar, a breakfast bar, multiple fireplaces, and walk-in closets.

The former vice president, a self-proclaimed foodie who shared cooking tips on the campaign trail, can enjoy a luxury kitchen decked out with a large island, stone countertops, and a double oven.

Harris and Emhoff's California Real Estate Portfolio

The couple appeared to still own a $2.7million Brentwood home that Emhoff purchased in 2012.

While Harris was born and raised in Northern California, where she also served as attorney general of California, she and her husband have primarily lived in Los Angeles since they got married in 2014.

Emhoff purchased a $2.7million home in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood in 2012. After the couple's wedding, Harris moved in and became a legal co-owner of the home.

According to the Brentwood property's online listing, Emhoff's 2012 purchase is the last listed sale of the home. It remains unclear if the couple has plans to list the property in the future, use their new Malibu pad as a vacation home, or split their time between the two.

