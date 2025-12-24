'Obnoxious': Kamala Harris Brutally Ridiculed for Giving Dating Advice — Despite Husband Doug Emhoff Famously Cheating on His First Wife With Children's Teacher
Dec. 24 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris has been brutally ridiculed after doling out dating advice despite her husband, Doug Emhoff, cheating on his first wife with his kids' teacher, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former presidential candidate revealed her tips on relationships while appearing on Tuesday's episode of the Rich Little Brokegirls podcast.
What Advice Did Kamala Harris Give?
Harris specifically spoke to "anyone who is single who wants to be in a relationship."
She advised them to "be kind to yourself and choose to be with someone who is kind."
"There are different phases in life, and depending on what phase you're in, maybe you're gonna choose that you want to have that kind of Friday night relationship or you want that Sunday morning relationship," she said while chuckling. "Sometimes you can get both, and sometimes they just is oil and water. And... that's okay. Be in those phases where you are having fun."
Kamala Harris Slammed as a 'Fool' for Dating Advice
People immediately took to X to slam Harris for her advice, with one person writing, "Did her advice include not dating married men? My advice is don't take advice from Kamala Harris for anything...."
"Why the f--- would anyone take dating advice from Kamala Harris?" another person piped in to add.
"If she were honest, she'd say 'find a powerful, much older guy to give you a job and promote your career ahead of far better and more qualified people so you can fail your way to the top – when it's time to cash out, find a rich guy who b---- babysitters," another person noted. Emhoff had previously admitted to having an affair while with his first wife.
Still, others called Harris "obnoxious" and a "fool."
Kamala Harris' 'Complicated' Relationship With Joe Biden
As far as Harris goes, people claiming she dated "married men" were referring to rumors of an affair with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown.
Aside from handing out dating tips, Harris got candid earlier this year about her "complicated" relationship with Joe Biden, whom she was the vice president under.
When appearing on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Harris was asked if she thought Biden wanted her to win the 2024 election.
"I do...," she said after pondering the question. "Because I was the only one who would be able to preserve his legacy. But even that's about him."
"Well, if I had to assume one of the reasons why he'd want me to win...Yeah," she added.
What Is Kamala Harris' Political Future?
While she insisted she has "a great deal of affection for" Biden, she admitted she was "greatly disappointed" and "angered" by Biden in the past, especially when she stepped in as the Democratic nominee after he decided not to run for reelection.
While Harris was ultimately defeated by Donald Trump, she tiptoed around answering whether she would make another go at becoming president in 2028.
"I am not done. I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it's in my bones," she said in an interview.
She later noted her grandnieces would "see a female president in the White House in their lifetime, for sure" and admitted there's a possibility it could be her.