Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Kamala Harris

'Obnoxious': Kamala Harris Brutally Ridiculed for Giving Dating Advice — Despite Husband Doug Emhoff Famously Cheating on His First Wife With Children's Teacher

Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris' dating advice was not well received.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 24 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kamala Harris has been brutally ridiculed after doling out dating advice despite her husband, Doug Emhoff, cheating on his first wife with his kids' teacher, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former presidential candidate revealed her tips on relationships while appearing on Tuesday's episode of the Rich Little Brokegirls podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

What Advice Did Kamala Harris Give?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @ThomasSowell/X

Kamala Harris advised people to 'be kind' to themselves.

Harris specifically spoke to "anyone who is single who wants to be in a relationship."

She advised them to "be kind to yourself and choose to be with someone who is kind."

"There are different phases in life, and depending on what phase you're in, maybe you're gonna choose that you want to have that kind of Friday night relationship or you want that Sunday morning relationship," she said while chuckling. "Sometimes you can get both, and sometimes they just is oil and water. And... that's okay. Be in those phases where you are having fun."

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris Slammed as a 'Fool' for Dating Advice

Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris was called a 'fool' after giving out her dating advice.

People immediately took to X to slam Harris for her advice, with one person writing, "Did her advice include not dating married men? My advice is don't take advice from Kamala Harris for anything...."

"Why the f--- would anyone take dating advice from Kamala Harris?" another person piped in to add.

"If she were honest, she'd say 'find a powerful, much older guy to give you a job and promote your career ahead of far better and more qualified people so you can fail your way to the top – when it's time to cash out, find a rich guy who b---- babysitters," another person noted. Emhoff had previously admitted to having an affair while with his first wife.

Still, others called Harris "obnoxious" and a "fool."

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris' 'Complicated' Relationship With Joe Biden

Photo of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris said she does think Joe Biden wanted her to win the 2024 election.

As far as Harris goes, people claiming she dated "married men" were referring to rumors of an affair with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown.

Aside from handing out dating tips, Harris got candid earlier this year about her "complicated" relationship with Joe Biden, whom she was the vice president under.

When appearing on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Harris was asked if she thought Biden wanted her to win the 2024 election.

"I do...," she said after pondering the question. "Because I was the only one who would be able to preserve his legacy. But even that's about him."

"Well, if I had to assume one of the reasons why he'd want me to win...Yeah," she added.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Cable news power couple Katy Tur and Tony Dokoupil are reportedly facing struggles behind closed doors over political issues.

EXCLUSIVE: Katy Tur and Tony Dokoupil Marriage Meltdown — Cable News Power Couple is 'Facing Struggles' Behind Closed Doors Over Political Issues at Networks

Photo of Barron Trump

Inside Barron Trump's Mysterious Social Life — Including His 'Nice Girlfriend' After NYU Classmates Branded Him an 'Oddity on Campus'

What Is Kamala Harris' Political Future?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff
Source: MEGA

Doug Emhoff previously admitted to having an affair when he was with his first wife.

While she insisted she has "a great deal of affection for" Biden, she admitted she was "greatly disappointed" and "angered" by Biden in the past, especially when she stepped in as the Democratic nominee after he decided not to run for reelection.

While Harris was ultimately defeated by Donald Trump, she tiptoed around answering whether she would make another go at becoming president in 2028.

"I am not done. I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it's in my bones," she said in an interview.

She later noted her grandnieces would "see a female president in the White House in their lifetime, for sure" and admitted there's a possibility it could be her.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.