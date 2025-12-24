'Obnoxious': Kamala Harris Brutally Ridiculed for Giving Dating Advice — Despite Husband Doug Emhoff Famously Cheating on His First Wife With Children's Teacher

The former presidential candidate revealed her tips on relationships while appearing on Tuesday's episode of the Rich Little Brokegirls podcast.

Kamala Harris has been brutally ridiculed after doling out dating advice despite her husband, Doug Emhoff , cheating on his first wife with his kids' teacher, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kamala Harris provides dating advice: "There are different phases in your life… maybe you're going to choose that you want to have that kind of Friday night relationship or you want that Sunday morning relationship… Sometimes you can get both!" pic.twitter.com/lppiXBYBQR

Harris specifically spoke to "anyone who is single who wants to be in a relationship."

She advised them to "be kind to yourself and choose to be with someone who is kind."

"There are different phases in life, and depending on what phase you're in, maybe you're gonna choose that you want to have that kind of Friday night relationship or you want that Sunday morning relationship," she said while chuckling. "Sometimes you can get both, and sometimes they just is oil and water. And... that's okay. Be in those phases where you are having fun."