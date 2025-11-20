EXCLUSIVE: Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's Awkward Interaction Caught On Video Prove Duo Is 'No Longer On The Same Page', According to Body Language Expert

As she was getting ready for her debate, she revealed Biden called her.

"I'm in the hotel room with Doug, with my husband, and the president calls, and I was told that he wanted to call me so that I'd be ready. And I was so sure it was to buck me up and go get him.

"And he did say that for the first beat. And then he went on to talk about a group of people in Pennsylvania who were saying bad things about me because they heard I was saying bad things about him.

"And when I hung up the phone, I was just... it was unbelievable."

Harris called the move "unnecessary" and admitted she was upset by it.

"My takeaway is his motivation was all about himself," she added, getting a dig at Biden. "It wasn't about my performance at the debate."

She also admitted she believed Biden wanted her to win the election, but only because she was "the only one who would be able to preserve his legacy."

"But even that's about him," she added.