Kamala Harris
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's Awkward Interaction Caught On Video Prove Duo Is 'No Longer On The Same Page', According to Body Language Expert

Composite photo of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris wanted ‘to engage’ with Joe Biden, a body-language expert shared.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 20 2025, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have reunited at Dick Cheney's funeral this morning, November 20, and their awkward interaction was caught on camera.

In the wake of their seeing each other again, Body Language Expert and Behavior Analyst Traci Brown spoke exclusively with RadarOnline.com to claim their interaction shows they're "no longer on the same page."

'Something Is Off' With Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's Interaction

Photo of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

‘Something is off,’ a body-language expert noted of the interaction between Biden and Harris.

Brown, who authored How to Detect Lies, Fraud and Identity Theft, examined photos of Harris and Biden's interaction that surfaced on social media.

"Look at the handshake between Kamala and Joe," she dished. "A handshake can show how much you want to engage with someone. See how he's only given her his fingers? It's not a shake with two people on the same page."

Brown pointed out Harris "leaned in" with her "head tilted," showing she wanted "to engage."

"He's not," she elaborated. "Body language tells you what's on someone's mind, but not why. Is it his cognitive decline? Or is it generally a cool reception? We can't tell, but something is off."

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris May Have Exchange 'Initial Pleasantries' Backstage

Source: @SpencerHakimian/X

Harris and Jill Biden 'are getting along,' a body language expert said regarding footage of the pair that surfaced.

Brown also analyzed some video clips of the Biden family interacting with Harris that surfaced on X, including the ex-veep's exchange with Biden's wife, Jill.

"With what we have, it looks like Kamala and Jill are getting along great, enjoying the conversation," she said. "We see Kamala point up, so she's telling Jill something she considers important."

As for the interaction with Biden, she noted it seemed "rather cool" and a "short acknowledgement from them both."

"Lots of times at these things, they've all been backstage together, so I'm wondering if that happened this time as well," Brown added, offering a potential explanation for why their interaction may have seemed odd. "If so, that means the initial pleasantries have already taken place, out of the public eye. And that puts lots less meaning on what we see in the pews."

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' 'Very Complicated' Relationship

Photo of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

arris previously said she has a ‘great deal of affection for’ Biden.

While things seemed fine between Harris and Joe while they were in office, she has taken some shots at him over the past few months.

In an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Harris revealed her relationship with Biden was "very complicated."

"I have a great deal of affection for him," she explained at the time. "And there were times that I've been quite candid about where he greatly disappointed me and frankly, you know, angered me."

An example of when he "angered" and "disappointed" her, Harris referred to a conversation she had with Biden before she debated with Donald Trump.

A Phone Call From Joe Biden Angered Kamala Harris

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Harris described a phone call from Biden as 'unbelievable.'

As she was getting ready for her debate, she revealed Biden called her.

"I'm in the hotel room with Doug, with my husband, and the president calls, and I was told that he wanted to call me so that I'd be ready. And I was so sure it was to buck me up and go get him.

"And he did say that for the first beat. And then he went on to talk about a group of people in Pennsylvania who were saying bad things about me because they heard I was saying bad things about him.

"And when I hung up the phone, I was just... it was unbelievable."

Harris called the move "unnecessary" and admitted she was upset by it.

"My takeaway is his motivation was all about himself," she added, getting a dig at Biden. "It wasn't about my performance at the debate."

She also admitted she believed Biden wanted her to win the election, but only because she was "the only one who would be able to preserve his legacy."

"But even that's about him," she added.

