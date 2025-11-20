Trump SNUBBED From Dick Cheney's Funeral as Daughter Liz Keeps 'Dirty' Don from Invite List... Years After Late Veep Labeled Prez a 'Coward'

As RadarOnline.com has reported, in his final years, Cheney became critical of Trump, whom he supported during his first run for president despite Trump's criticism of Bush-Cheney foreign policies.

Once Trump refused to accept defeat in 2020, leading to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Cheney changed his stance on him.

"In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump," Cheney said in a 2022 campaign ad for his daughter, who refused to support Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. "He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it. He knows it, and deep down, I think most Republicans know."

When Trump ran against Kamala Harris in 2024, Cheney turned his back on the Republican Party and supported Harris. He said he did this due to his "duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution," insisting Trump "can never be trusted with power again."