Trump SNUBBED From Dick Cheney's Funeral as Daughter Liz Keeps 'Dirty' Don from Invite List... Years After Late Veep Labeled Prez a 'Coward'
Nov. 20 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance were not invited to Dick Cheney's funeral on Thursday, November 20, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Cheney, who served as vice president under George W. Bush, died on November 3 at the age of 84. His funeral is being held at Washington National Cathedral, and nearly every living former president and vice president is in attendance, along with a who's who of prominent politicians.
Trump Was Not Invited
However, Cheney's daughter, Liz, reportedly decided not to invite Trump, who has become one of the Cheney family's most bitter enemies, and didn't even address the politician's death.
Trump's supporters online were fine with Liz leaving him off the guest list.
"Her father was a very evil man. He knew about 911 before it happened and let all those people die," one person suggested. "Evil is a nice word to describe him. Who would go and honor at a funeral a man that did this horrendous thing to our own?"
Another person blasted: "F Dick Cheney, he sold us out to the Chinese a long time ago. A crooked politician if there ever was one."
"Makes sense. I’m happy about it. (Trump) has work to do," one person weighed in, as another added, "I'm pretty sure he wouldn't go even if he was invited."
While one person slammed: "I would have skipped Cheney's funeral if I were invited. In retrospect, he was the worst VP ever."
Cheney V. Trump
As RadarOnline.com has reported, in his final years, Cheney became critical of Trump, whom he supported during his first run for president despite Trump's criticism of Bush-Cheney foreign policies.
Once Trump refused to accept defeat in 2020, leading to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Cheney changed his stance on him.
"In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump," Cheney said in a 2022 campaign ad for his daughter, who refused to support Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. "He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it. He knows it, and deep down, I think most Republicans know."
When Trump ran against Kamala Harris in 2024, Cheney turned his back on the Republican Party and supported Harris. He said he did this due to his "duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution," insisting Trump "can never be trusted with power again."
Cheney's Cause of Death
Cheney's family announced his passing in a statement, sharing he died due to "complications from pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease," surrounded by his wife, Lynne, daughters Liz and Mary, and other loved ones.
An official statement from the family read: "Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing.
"We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man."