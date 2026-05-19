EXCLUSIVE: Kamala Harris Moves Out — Marriage Meltdown Whispers Swell as She Ditches Family Home for Malibu Mansion

"Kamala is focused on trying to win the Democratic nomination again – with or without Doug's support," said an insider.

According to insiders, her thumping at the hands of President Donald Trump in 2024 wreaked havoc with her 11-year marriage to Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer.

The grueling campaign also put an unwelcome spotlight on his affair with a family nanny that led to an aborted pregnancy and destroyed his first marriage, sources said.

"That was an embarrassing revelation that did her candidacy no favors," shared an insider. "In fact, the demands on Emhoff during the entire campaign put a strain on their marriage."