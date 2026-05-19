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EXCLUSIVE: Kamala Harris Moves Out — Marriage Meltdown Whispers Swell as She Ditches Family Home for Malibu Mansion

Kamala Harris has sparked marriage trouble rumors after moving into a Malibu mansion alone.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris has sparked marriage trouble rumors after moving into a Malibu mansion alone.

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May 19 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Former VP Kamala Harris has left her hubby behind and settled into a pricey Malibu pad while plotting another run for the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

With her marriage to Doug Emhoff hanging by a thread, the 61-year-old politico has gone solo – and plunked down $8.15million for the "perfect retreat" to launch another campaign.

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Insiders claimed Kamala Harris' 2024 election loss to Donald Trump placed added strain on her marriage to Doug Emhoff.
Source: Jemal Countess - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Insiders claimed Kamala Harris' 2024 election loss to Donald Trump placed added strain on her marriage to Doug Emhoff.

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"Kamala is focused on trying to win the Democratic nomination again – with or without Doug's support," said an insider.

According to insiders, her thumping at the hands of President Donald Trump in 2024 wreaked havoc with her 11-year marriage to Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer.

The grueling campaign also put an unwelcome spotlight on his affair with a family nanny that led to an aborted pregnancy and destroyed his first marriage, sources said.

"That was an embarrassing revelation that did her candidacy no favors," shared an insider. "In fact, the demands on Emhoff during the entire campaign put a strain on their marriage."

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Campaign Pressure Rocked Their Marriage

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In her memoir, '107 Days,' Harris recalled tensions with Emhoff during the final weeks of the 2024 campaign.
Source: Bonnie Cash - Pool via CNP / MEGA

In her memoir, '107 Days,' Harris recalled tensions with Emhoff during the final weeks of the 2024 campaign.

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In her memoir 107 Days, Harris admitted the couple suffered conflicts during the campaign, including an incident just weeks before Election Day when he met her to celebrate her birthday.

"Doug had been keeping his own grueling schedule and had flown in from a campaign event in Michigan. He was tired and preoccupied," she wrote, complaining that he hadn't given any thought to where they'd be staying or their plans for dinner.

Despite the stress of campaigning, sources said they were committed to weathering the public scrutiny – no matter the cost to their relationship.

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Election Fallout Strained Their Marriage

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A source said Harris' move to Malibu while Emhoff remains in Brentwood could signal preparations for another White House run.
Source: MEGA

A source said Harris' move to Malibu while Emhoff remains in Brentwood could signal preparations for another White House run.

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For now, Harris remains "obsessed" with turning around her historically poor performance in the 2024 election, while Emhoff would prefer to avoid the white-hot spotlight that comes with another run, one insider told RadarOnline.com.

"Both of their images were battered in the last election," said the source.

"The last thing Emhoff wanted was for his affair to become public fodder and all the criticism of her performance added to the strain between them."

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Harris is eyeing a comeback, but Emhoff reportedly wants out of the spotlight.
Source: MEGA

Harris is eyeing a comeback, but Emhoff reportedly wants out of the spotlight.

While some neighbors see Harris' move to Malibu while Emhoff remains in their Brentwood home as a sign of retreat, the source said it's an indication she's gearing up for another Oval Office bid – and he's not likely to be involved.

"He wants her to quit so they can go back to living a private life," the insider said. "Another White House run will be the straw that breaks the camel's back."

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