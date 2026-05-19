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Home > News > Donald Trump Jr.

All The 'I Do' Details: Donald Trump Jr. to Marry Bettina Anderson on Memorial Day Weekend — The Guest List, The Venue and More

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson will tie the knot on Memorial Day Weekend after opting for a smaller ceremony.

May 19 2026, Published 8:47 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump Jr. will marry fiancée Bettina Anderson on Memorial Day Weekend, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple have reportedly opted for an intimate ceremony in the Bahamas, amid concerns splashing out on a high-profile wedding extravaganza may feel "out of step" with the global climate.

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Scaling Back Wedding Plans

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Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

The couple did not feel organizing a spectacular wedding was suitable amid Iran war.

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They were initially contemplating hosting their nuptials at the White House, but slowed down the idea due the war in Iran, and now the smaller gathering - featuring just close friends and family — in the Bahamas feels a better fit, according to Page Six.

Anderson, 39, held an Enchanted Garden-themed bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago in April attended by Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples.

Trump Jr.’s daughter with ex-wife Vanessa Trump, Kai Trump, also reportedly stopped by.

The bash was hosted by Palm Beach socialites Yaz Hernandez, Amy Phelan and Audrey Gruss.

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'I Can’t Wait To Spend The Rest Of My Life With Bettina'

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Trump Jr. lauded his fiancée during wedding shower.

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Other guests included Daphne Oz, Dina Powell McCormick, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Andrea Wynn and Bret Baier’s wife, Amy Baier.

Trump Jr. even gave a toast at the shower.

"I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Bettina," he said, according to one guest. "She is smart, loving and caring."

Trump Jr. 48, popped the question at Camp David on Dec.13 when the pair were celebrating Anderson’s birthday.

The couple's relationship first made headlines in 2024, when they were spotted getting close in Palm Beach — while Trump Jr. was still publicly linked to Kimberly Guilfoyle.

At the time, insiders claimed Guilfoyle was blindsided by the budding romance.

"Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina, or didn't want to know," one source said. "She's no fool, but it's easy to believe what you want when you're committed."

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Backlash Over Bikini Snaps

picture of Donald Trump Jr. and Kai Trump
Source: @donaldjtrumpjr;Instagram

Trump Jr. was slammed for posting bikini shots of daughter Kai to celebrate her 19th birthday.

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Despite the messy overlap, Trump Jr. and Anderson soon went public, stepping out hand-in-hand and openly embracing their relationship by the end of 2024.

By December 2025, the pair were engaged, with Trump Jr. proposing with an eye-catching eight-carat diamond ring.

RadarOnline.com recently told how Trump Jr. sparked a backlash after sharing a photo carousel celebrating his daughter Kai’s 19th birthday that included several bikini shots of the YouTube star.

His Instagram post showed his eldest child in her figure-hugging red prom gown, along with shots of him and his daughter from when she was a little girl.

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picture of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer;Instagram

Trump Jr. was dubbed a 'horrible father' for posting the snaps of Kai.

But the swimsuit photos had some Instagram followers scratching their heads since Kai doesn't share bikini content on her own page..

One user shamed the father of five for the swimsuit photo, writing: "You post the first pics of her in a string bikini," since Kai hasn't posted bathing suit photos on her social media accounts.

A a third wrote: "What a horrible father and person you are,” while a fourth commented: "Insane post given the political climate you guys have created. Do you think you’re popular or just don't care about exposing your family to vitriol?"

A fifth user wrote: "Glad the Trump family and @donaldjtrumpjr are enjoying their wealth while the majority of Americans struggle."

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