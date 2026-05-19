All The 'I Do' Details: Donald Trump Jr. to Marry Bettina Anderson on Memorial Day Weekend — The Guest List, The Venue and More

They were initially contemplating hosting their nuptials at the White House, but slowed down the idea due the war in Iran, and now the smaller gathering - featuring just close friends and family — in the Bahamas feels a better fit, according to Page Six.

Anderson, 39, held an Enchanted Garden-themed bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago in April attended by Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples.

Trump Jr.’s daughter with ex-wife Vanessa Trump, Kai Trump, also reportedly stopped by.

The bash was hosted by Palm Beach socialites Yaz Hernandez, Amy Phelan and Audrey Gruss.