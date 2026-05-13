Donald Trump Jr. Faces Backlash For Sharing Bikini Photos of Daughter Kai in 19th Birthday Tribute: 'What a Horrible Father You Are'
May 13 2026, Published 7:57 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. was roasted after sharing a photo carousel celebrating his daughter Kai’s 19th birthday that included several bikini shots of the YouTube star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
His Instagram post showed his eldest child in her figure-hugging red prom gown, along with shots of him and his daughter from when she was a little girl.
But the swimsuit photos had some Instagram followers scratching their heads since Kai doesn't share bikini content on her own page.
'Happy Birthday to My Absolute Favorite 19-Year-Old Child'
"Happy birthday to my absolute favorite 19-year-old child. @kaitrumpgolfer I love you and continue to be amazed at the woman you're becoming," the 48-year-old first son captioned his post on May 12.
Don Jr.'s fiancée, Bettina Anderson, responded in the comments, "I can’t believe you have a kid in college!" about Kai, who will start her freshman year at the University of Miami in the fall.
He replied, "I'm an old man, babe," to his 39-year-old bride-to-be.
Donald Trump Jr. Slammed Over The Photos
While the majority of comments praised Don Jr. and Vanessa for raising such a lovely and "beautiful" young lady, some folks questioned the bikini pictures.
One user shamed the father of five for the swimsuit photo, writing, "You post the first pics of her in a string bikini," since Kai hasn't posted bathing suit photos on her social media accounts.
A second, however, gushed over the picture of Don Jr. and Kai sharing a swing on their tropical vacation as she rocked the two-piece.
"Love photo #2. This is where I want to be," the fan wrote.
There were plenty of critical comments, with a third writing, "What a horrible father and person you are."
A fourth comment said: "Insane post given the political climate you guys have created. Do you think you’re popular or just don't care about exposing your family to vitriol?"
A fifth user wrote: "Glad the Trump family and @donaldjtrumpjr are enjoying their wealth while the majority of Americans struggle."
"Gorgeous, smart, disciplined, and hard working, just like the rest of the Trump family. Let the haters hate. Their actions only speak about them, no one else," a sixth follower assured Don Jr. about the trolls.
Kai Trump's Intimate Birthday Party Was a Family Affair
Don Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa reunited at her home to throw an intimate birthday bash for Kai, complete with decor covering the room.
The birthday girl blew out candles atop a round pink layer cake dripping with red icing cascading down one side, while family and friends cheered her on.
Rather than splurging on a bigger celebration, the exes opted for a cozy family-style dinner at home, where Kai was surrounded by her siblings and a tight-knit group of school friends.
Delicious Birthday Dinner at Home Instead of a Fancy Restaurant
Kai's Instagram post from the party showed the catered menu for the bash, which included spicy tuna and salmon crispy rice, short rib barbacoa and chicken carnitas street tacos, buffalo wings, street corn salad, chips and guacamole, pan-roasted beef tenderloin, and basil pesto pasta.
Future step mom Anderson wrote in the comments, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!! Such an exciting year ahead of you, while Don Jr.'s brother, Eric Trump, told his niece, "Love this girl! Happy birthday, Kai!"