Donald Trump Jr. Faces Backlash For Sharing Bikini Photos of Daughter Kai in 19th Birthday Tribute: 'What a Horrible Father You Are'

But the swimsuit photos had some Instagram followers scratching their heads since Kai doesn't share bikini content on her own page.

His Instagram post showed his eldest child in her figure-hugging red prom gown, along with shots of him and his daughter from when she was a little girl.

Donald Trump Jr. was roasted after sharing a photo carousel celebrating his daughter Kai ’s 19th birthday that included several bikini shots of the YouTube star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He replied, "I'm an old man, babe," to his 39-year-old bride-to-be.

Don Jr.'s fiancée, Bettina Anderson , responded in the comments, "I can’t believe you have a kid in college!" about Kai, who will start her freshman year at the University of Miami in the fall.

"Happy birthday to my absolute favorite 19-year-old child. @kaitrumpgolfer I love you and continue to be amazed at the woman you're becoming," the 48-year-old first son captioned his post on May 12.

Donald Trump Jr. got dragged for including photos of a bikini-clad Kai in the carousel.

While the majority of comments praised Don Jr. and Vanessa for raising such a lovely and "beautiful" young lady, some folks questioned the bikini pictures.

One user shamed the father of five for the swimsuit photo, writing, "You post the first pics of her in a string bikini," since Kai hasn't posted bathing suit photos on her social media accounts.

A second, however, gushed over the picture of Don Jr. and Kai sharing a swing on their tropical vacation as she rocked the two-piece.

"Love photo #2. This is where I want to be," the fan wrote.

There were plenty of critical comments, with a third writing, "What a horrible father and person you are."

A fourth comment said: "Insane post given the political climate you guys have created. Do you think you’re popular or just don't care about exposing your family to vitriol?"

A fifth user wrote: "Glad the Trump family and @donaldjtrumpjr are enjoying their wealth while the majority of Americans struggle."

"Gorgeous, smart, disciplined, and hard working, just like the rest of the Trump family. Let the haters hate. Their actions only speak about them, no one else," a sixth follower assured Don Jr. about the trolls.