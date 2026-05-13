EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Luigi Mangione Court War Intensifies as Prosecutors Claim Accused CEO Assassin's Defense Team's Juror Questions Are Too 'Intrusive'

Federal prosecutors are pushing back against a sweeping list of proposed jury questions in the high-profile case against accused killer Luigi Mangione, arguing the defense is attempting to dig too deeply into jurors’ personal beliefs about healthcare, religion, and media exposure ahead of the trial, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by us, the government filed objections to several proposed juror questionnaire items submitted by Mangione’s legal team in the Southern District of New York.