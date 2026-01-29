Lunatic Luigi Mangione Fan Posed as FBI Agent to Break Accused CEO Assassin Out of NYC Jail Using a FORK

A Minnesota man allegedly posed as an FBI agent in order to break the accused killer out of Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center jail, while carrying a pizza cutter and barbecue fork, according to a criminal complaint.

Luigi Mangione 's time in jail awaiting trial for allegedly murdering UnitedHealthcare's CEO has been marked with another shocking incident involving a fan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A lunatic fan posing as an FBI agent tried to break Luigi Mangione out of the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Mark Anderson, 36, was charged on Thursday, January 29, with impersonating a federal agent for pretending to be an FBI agent and claiming to have a court order "signed by a judge" to release Mangione, 27.

Bureau of Prisons personnel at MDC became suspicious and wanted to see the man's credentials. Anderson produced a Minnesota driver's license and "threw at the BOP officers numerous documents."

A search of Anderson's bag, according to the criminal complaint, revealed that he was carrying weapons, including a barbecue fork and a pizza cutter.

It's unclear what, if any, connection Anderson has to Mangione.