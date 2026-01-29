Lunatic Luigi Mangione Fan Posed as FBI Agent to Break Accused CEO Assassin Out of NYC Jail Using a FORK
Jan. 29 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET
Luigi Mangione's time in jail awaiting trial for allegedly murdering UnitedHealthcare's CEO has been marked with another shocking incident involving a fan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A Minnesota man allegedly posed as an FBI agent in order to break the accused killer out of Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center jail, while carrying a pizza cutter and barbecue fork, according to a criminal complaint.
Bizarre Breakout Plan
Mark Anderson, 36, was charged on Thursday, January 29, with impersonating a federal agent for pretending to be an FBI agent and claiming to have a court order "signed by a judge" to release Mangione, 27.
Bureau of Prisons personnel at MDC became suspicious and wanted to see the man's credentials. Anderson produced a Minnesota driver's license and "threw at the BOP officers numerous documents."
A search of Anderson's bag, according to the criminal complaint, revealed that he was carrying weapons, including a barbecue fork and a pizza cutter.
It's unclear what, if any, connection Anderson has to Mangione.
Meanwhile, Mangione is back in court on Friday, January 30, where a federal judge could decide whether or not to keep the death penalty as a sentencing option if he's convicted of murdering health care executive Brian Thompson.
The former data engineer is looking at two separate trials, one by New York State and the other federal, where jury selection is due to start on September 8. The federal trial is then expected to get underway by October.
The feds charged Mangione with interstate stalking and murder through the use of a firearm, the latter of which carries a possible death sentence. In New York, he's charged with second-degree murder, forgery, and several weapons charges.
The former Ivy League student's legal team threw a fit this week when Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office requested a trial start date of July 1, claiming it clashed with their client's defense in the federal case.
Dueling Trials?
"This is the first time that the defense is hearing about this request," his attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, said in a statement about the July trial date.
"The federal government already has a firm trial date set in September," she continued. "As a practical matter, Mr. Mangione's defense team will require the remainder of the year to prepare for that trial. We will respond to the court about this unrealistic request in the coming days."
From Murder to Arrest
Mangione is accused of waiting for Thompson outside the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel as he arrived early in the morning of December 4, 2024, ahead of his company's shareholders' conference.
The accused murderer "shot the CEO three times," killing him on the spot. Mangione then allegedly went on the run for the next five days following the shooting.
After police in New York released his photos through the media, Mangione was recognized by patrons at a McDonald's in Altoona, Penn., and authorities responded to the fast-food eatery on December 9, 2024.
While questioning him, the corporate critic gave Altoona PD officers a fake New Jersey driver's license, claiming his name was "Mark Rosario."
The seemingly innocuous lie was what ultimately brought Mangione to justice, as he was arrested for providing false identification to law enforcement.
That led to a search of Mangione's backpack, where the cops found a loaded handgun and other evidence allegedly linking him to Thompson's murder.