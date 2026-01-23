Luigi Mangione Case Latest: Accused UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassin Returns to Court as Judge Sets Date for Jury Selection in Federal Trial

Mangione, 27, has pleaded not guilty to federal and state murder charges, which carry the possibility of life in prison. This is just the latest of several court hearings in which defense attorneys have asked to disqualify the backpack items after what they contend was an illegal search, because police had not yet obtained a warrant.

Among the evidence Mangione's lawyers want to prevent the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office from presenting to jurors is a 9 mm handgun that prosecutors claim matches the one used in the December 4, 2024, killing in New York City.

Another piece of crucial evidence they want booted is a journal in which they allege Mangione described his intent to "wack" the 50-year-old.

Friday's testimony came from just one witness – an officer from the Altoona Police Department who was not an arresting officer but was called to testify about proper police procedures "for securing, safeguarding, and, if applicable, inventorying the personal property of a person arrested in a public place."

Nathan Snyder, deputy chief of the Altoona Police, testified that if officers found something illegal, like drugs, they would typically pause to get an official search warrant. However, Snyder did say that if officers found a gun or similar weapon, they would continue searching for other dangerous items without the need of a warrant.

U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett has said he'll rule on evidence issues in May.