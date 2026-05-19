EXCLUSIVE: Alarms Sound for Sad Mel Gibson — Friends Fear His Pal's Death Will Bring Back His Self-Destructive Ways

The Crimson Rivers stunner died one week after being found unconscious in a pool near her home in Paris, France. Authorities believe she'd gone into cardiac arrest.

"Mel is absolutely devastated. He's walking around in a thick, grief-stricken fog," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "He adored Nadia and had a deep, powerful love and respect for her. She was a fantastic influence on Mel, always supporting him during tough times and pushing him to make good choices.

"She was this constant rock who he depended on. Without her, it's hard to imagine how he'll cope."

The pair met a year after the passing of Mel's 101-year-old father, Hutton Gibson.

"After his dad died, Mel was vulnerable, even though to his immense credit he stayed sober," shared an insider, who said Farès was a pivotal part of the filmmaker's well-being "during that wretched time."