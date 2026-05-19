EXCLUSIVE: Alarms Sound for Sad Mel Gibson — Friends Fear His Pal's Death Will Bring Back His Self-Destructive Ways
May 19 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Grieving Mel Gibson is in a world of pain after the shocking death of pal Nadia Farès – and friends fear her loss could send him spiraling back into past self-destructive behaviors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to insiders, the Mad Max legend, 70, and Farès, 57, hit it off while costarring in 2022's On the Line – with the Moroccan-French beauty becoming a positive influence on the notorious hothead and helping him continue to beat the addiction demons that made him a Hollywood pariah.
Mel Left 'Devastated'
The Crimson Rivers stunner died one week after being found unconscious in a pool near her home in Paris, France. Authorities believe she'd gone into cardiac arrest.
"Mel is absolutely devastated. He's walking around in a thick, grief-stricken fog," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "He adored Nadia and had a deep, powerful love and respect for her. She was a fantastic influence on Mel, always supporting him during tough times and pushing him to make good choices.
"She was this constant rock who he depended on. Without her, it's hard to imagine how he'll cope."
The pair met a year after the passing of Mel's 101-year-old father, Hutton Gibson.
"After his dad died, Mel was vulnerable, even though to his immense credit he stayed sober," shared an insider, who said Farès was a pivotal part of the filmmaker's well-being "during that wretched time."
Mel Gibson Haunted by Scandals
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Braveheart actor's professional world came crashing down in 2006 when he was busted for DUI in Malibu and delivered a hate-filled rant against Jews. Mel pleaded no contest, but the conviction was expunged after he completed the terms of his probation. However, the shameful scandal's stench lingered.
His reputation took another hit in 2010 after leaked audio recordings captured him tearing into then-partner Oksana Grigorieva. Mel later pleaded no contest to misdemeanor spousal battery but received no jail time.
A source explained: "He was already sober before that mess [with Grigorieva] but he'd be the first to admit that sobriety is an ongoing challenge, and the unwavering support of loved ones – with Nadia front and center – was absolutely key."
Mel Fears Another Personal Collapse
The insider confided since then, Mel has made "a monumental effort to turn his life around."
In late 2025, the divorced dad of nine confirmed his split with baby mama Rosalind Ross, 35, his partner of nine years.
"He's in a very lonely, vulnerable place," an insider said. "Having to contend with Nadia's death could tip him over the edge."