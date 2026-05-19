Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Mel Gibson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Alarms Sound for Sad Mel Gibson — Friends Fear His Pal's Death Will Bring Back His Self-Destructive Ways

mel gibson friends fear girlfriends death spiral
Source: MEGA

Mel Gibson's friends fear his girlfriend's death could revive his self-destructive behavior.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 19 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Grieving Mel Gibson is in a world of pain after the shocking death of pal Nadia Farès – and friends fear her loss could send him spiraling back into past self-destructive behaviors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to insiders, the Mad Max legend, 70, and Farès, 57, hit it off while costarring in 2022's On the Line – with the Moroccan-French beauty becoming a positive influence on the notorious hothead and helping him continue to beat the addiction demons that made him a Hollywood pariah.

Article continues below advertisement

Mel Left 'Devastated'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said Mel Gibson has been devastated by the death of 'On the Line' costar Nadia Farès, who they described as a major source of support in his life.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Mel Gibson has been devastated by the death of 'On the Line' costar Nadia Farès, who they described as a major source of support in his life.

Article continues below advertisement

The Crimson Rivers stunner died one week after being found unconscious in a pool near her home in Paris, France. Authorities believe she'd gone into cardiac arrest.

"Mel is absolutely devastated. He's walking around in a thick, grief-stricken fog," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "He adored Nadia and had a deep, powerful love and respect for her. She was a fantastic influence on Mel, always supporting him during tough times and pushing him to make good choices.

"She was this constant rock who he depended on. Without her, it's hard to imagine how he'll cope."

The pair met a year after the passing of Mel's 101-year-old father, Hutton Gibson.

"After his dad died, Mel was vulnerable, even though to his immense credit he stayed sober," shared an insider, who said Farès was a pivotal part of the filmmaker's well-being "during that wretched time."

Article continues below advertisement

Mel Gibson Haunted by Scandals

Article continues below advertisement
Farès was said to have played a key role in supporting Gibson through ongoing sobriety struggles following his past scandals.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Farès was said to have played a key role in supporting Gibson through ongoing sobriety struggles following his past scandals.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Braveheart actor's professional world came crashing down in 2006 when he was busted for DUI in Malibu and delivered a hate-filled rant against Jews. Mel pleaded no contest, but the conviction was expunged after he completed the terms of his probation. However, the shameful scandal's stench lingered.

His reputation took another hit in 2010 after leaked audio recordings captured him tearing into then-partner Oksana Grigorieva. Mel later pleaded no contest to misdemeanor spousal battery but received no jail time.

A source explained: "He was already sober before that mess [with Grigorieva] but he'd be the first to admit that sobriety is an ongoing challenge, and the unwavering support of loved ones – with Nadia front and center – was absolutely key."

Article continues below advertisement

Mel Fears Another Personal Collapse

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Jessica Biel allegedly has warned Justin Timberlake to stop drinking or their marriage will come to an end.

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Biel Puts Justin Timberlake on Probation — Actress Tells Troubled Singer 'Dry Up… Or Get Out!'

Tish Cyrus is allegedly upset as Billy Ray's romance with Liz Hurley affects their children.

EXCLUSIVE: Tish Cyrus Blows Fuse Over Ex Billy Ray's Bombshell — She's Furious Model Liz Hurley is Monopolizing Her Kids

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
A source claimed Gibson has been left in a vulnerable place following his split from Rosalind Ross and the death of Farès.
Source: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

A source claimed Gibson has been left in a vulnerable place following his split from Rosalind Ross and the death of Farès.

The insider confided since then, Mel has made "a monumental effort to turn his life around."

In late 2025, the divorced dad of nine confirmed his split with baby mama Rosalind Ross, 35, his partner of nine years.

"He's in a very lonely, vulnerable place," an insider said. "Having to contend with Nadia's death could tip him over the edge."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.