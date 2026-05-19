EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Biel Puts Justin Timberlake on Probation — Actress Tells Troubled Singer 'Dry Up… Or Get Out!'
May 19 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Justin Timberlake has been given an ultimatum by fed-up wife Jessica Biel – with the 7th Heaven beauty telling the SexyBack singer to clean up his act or she'll walk from their 13-year marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to insiders, Biel has had it with her hubby's antics, including his June 2024 DWI arrest in New York and his recent trip to Las Vegas to host the 8 AM Invitational golf tournament, where he allegedly appeared to be intoxicated by day's end.
'Lost Her Patience'
Insiders said Biel, 44, has lost patience with Timberlake's behavior and is annoyed that the onetime NSYNC boybander is rarely home with her and sons Silas, 11, and Phineas, 5, even though he wrapped his world tour last year.
An insider said if the Cry Me a River crooner, 45, messes up again, Biel will bolt and explained, "She does everything with the kids, and she's sick of being publicly embarrassed."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Timberlake pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired (DWAI) in September 2024.
Prosecutors dropped the more serious DWI charge as part of a deal that required the former chart-topper to pay a $500 fine, complete 25 hours of community service and make a public safety announcement about the dangers of drunk driving.
However, the mortifying bust reared its ugly head once more in March with the public release of police bodycam footage showing the glassy-eyed singer taking field sobriety tests.
Jessica Gave Justin an Ultimatum
Another insider said, "Justin is the kind of guy that when he's out, has always had a drink in his hand. Even back in his NSYNC prime, at his restaurant, on tour, he always liked to have a good time.
"When he proposed to Jessica she basically told him to settle down or she was out."
Sources believe Biel may also still be steamed about photos that surfaced in 2019 of Timberlake holding hands in New Orleans with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright, 36.
Timberlake Admitted Boozy Bad Judgment
After the pics spread online like wildfire, Timberlake took to Instagram to admit to a booze-fueled "lapse of judgment."
He also insisted nothing had happened with his costar and issued a groveling apology to his "amazing wife."