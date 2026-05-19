EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Biel Puts Justin Timberlake on Probation — Actress Tells Troubled Singer 'Dry Up… Or Get Out!'

Insiders said Biel, 44, has lost patience with Timberlake's behavior and is annoyed that the onetime NSYNC boybander is rarely home with her and sons Silas, 11, and Phineas, 5, even though he wrapped his world tour last year.

An insider said if the Cry Me a River crooner, 45, messes up again, Biel will bolt and explained, "She does everything with the kids, and she's sick of being publicly embarrassed."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Timberlake pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired (DWAI) in September 2024.

Prosecutors dropped the more serious DWI charge as part of a deal that required the former chart-topper to pay a $500 fine, complete 25 hours of community service and make a public safety announcement about the dangers of drunk driving.

However, the mortifying bust reared its ugly head once more in March with the public release of police bodycam footage showing the glassy-eyed singer taking field sobriety tests.