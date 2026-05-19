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Home > Exclusives > Tish Cyrus
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EXCLUSIVE: Tish Cyrus Blows Fuse Over Ex Billy Ray's Bombshell — She's Furious Model Liz Hurley is Monopolizing Her Kids

Tish Cyrus is allegedly upset as Billy Ray's romance with Liz Hurley affects their children.
Source: MEGA

Tish Cyrus is allegedly upset as Billy Ray's romance with Liz Hurley affects their children.

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May 19 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Elizabeth Hurley is spending plenty of time with beau Billy Ray Cyrus' kids Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus, but that's raised the hackles of their mom – the country crooner's ex-wife Tish Cyrus – and plunged the fractured family into fresh turmoil, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Noah, 26, recently performed at Stagecoach Festival in California, and she wrapped her set by inviting her 64-year-old dad and Braison, 32, to join her onstage to perform their song No Our Way Along.

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Liz Hurley Stirs Cyrus Family Drama

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Elizabeth Hurley praised Billy Ray Cyrus, Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus after joining them at California's Stagecoach Festival.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Elizabeth Hurley praised Billy Ray Cyrus, Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus after joining them at California's Stagecoach Festival.

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Hurley, 60, gushed over the trio on Instagram, telling followers how she "loved" her first trip to Stagecoach and watching her man make music with his talented kids.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer first got friendly with Hurley as they costarred in the 2022 movie Christmas in Paradise, and shortly after he returned home from shooting on location at Nevis Island in the Caribbean, Tish, 59, filed for divorce.

"Billy Ray and Liz are very clear that nothing went on between them at the time," an insider shared. "They insist there was nothing more than a good working relationship between them. But Tish is never going to forget how it made her feel."

The long-haired hunk and the Bedazzled beauty reconnected in 2024 after Billy Ray's seven-month marriage to Aussie songbird Firerose went up in flames – and the pair revealed their fledgling romance on Instagram in April 2025.

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Tish Still Bitter Over Liz

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An insider claimed Tish Cyrus remains uneasy about Hurley's growing bond with Noah and Braison following her divorce from Billy Ray.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

An insider claimed Tish Cyrus remains uneasy about Hurley's growing bond with Noah and Braison following her divorce from Billy Ray.

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By that point, Tish had already found love again, having tied the knot with Prison Break's Dominic Purcell in August 2023.

"It doesn't matter how happy she is with Dominic," the insider shared. "She's still going to see Liz as the other woman in her marriage. So of course, it hits a nerve to see her cozying up to Noah and Braison. Especially because her own relationship with them has been so rocky since the divorce."

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Miley Furious Over Mom's Pain

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Sources said Miley Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus have been upset by tensions surrounding Tish and Billy Ray's relationship with Hurley.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Miley Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus have been upset by tensions surrounding Tish and Billy Ray's relationship with Hurley.

According to the insider, Tish being riled up has also distressed her and Billy Ray's daughters Brandi Cyrus and superstar singer Miley Cyrus.

The insider explained: "They are very protective of their mom and can't help getting upset seeing her put through any sort of pain."

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