EXCLUSIVE: Tish Cyrus Blows Fuse Over Ex Billy Ray's Bombshell — She's Furious Model Liz Hurley is Monopolizing Her Kids

Hurley, 60, gushed over the trio on Instagram, telling followers how she "loved" her first trip to Stagecoach and watching her man make music with his talented kids.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer first got friendly with Hurley as they costarred in the 2022 movie Christmas in Paradise, and shortly after he returned home from shooting on location at Nevis Island in the Caribbean, Tish, 59, filed for divorce.

"Billy Ray and Liz are very clear that nothing went on between them at the time," an insider shared. "They insist there was nothing more than a good working relationship between them. But Tish is never going to forget how it made her feel."

The long-haired hunk and the Bedazzled beauty reconnected in 2024 after Billy Ray's seven-month marriage to Aussie songbird Firerose went up in flames – and the pair revealed their fledgling romance on Instagram in April 2025.