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Home > Politics > Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Host Wedding Shower at Mar-a-Lago in 'Obscene Display of Wealth' — As Americans Struggle to Pay for Gas and Food

Photo of Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's wedding shower celebration has received backlash.

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April 15 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Americans may be struggling to pay for their gas and food while the war in Iran continues, but RadarOnline.com can reveal that it has not stopped President Trump's eldest son, Don Jr., from celebrating his wedding journey alongside his soon-to-be wife, Bettina Anderson.

Over the weekend, the pair hosted a wedding shower at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, with plenty of luxurious details, as the celebration went on despite the country being in chaos.

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'Love Trumps All': Wedding Shower Details

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Photo of Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. and Anderson hosted their wedding shower over the weekend.

According to Page Six, the theme of the event was "enchanted garden," as "Love Trumps All" cookies were handed out to guests. Photos shared by Anderson showed attendees in floral dresses, as flowers and gold trimmings were highlighted in the decorations.

In one photo, Don Jr. kisses his future wife while holding up a bouquet of red roses.

"Still soaking in how beautiful and special Sunday was," Anderson wrote in the caption to her photo-heavy post. "To be surrounded by so many women I love and admire, and feel so grateful to have in my corner, meant more than I can say... I'm still floating! @donaldjtrumpjr I cannot wait to marry you!"

However, Anderson and her guests appear to have had the time of their lives; struggling Americans were quick to criticize the glossy celebration.

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Critics Go Off: 'Another Display of Obscene Wealth'

"Oh, goodie. Another display of obscene wealth for the peasants to enjoy," one person raged, while another reacted, "Why do millionaire grifters need a freaking bridal shower?"

A user asked, "Is there anything more self-obsessed and cringeworthy than the obscenely wealthy having a 'wedding shower?'"

"Guess how much daddy paid for this one," one commentator quipped, referring to Don Jr.'s controversial father.

Not everyone was on hand to take in the "display of obscene wealth," because while Don Jr.'s sister, Ivanka, his half-sister, Tiffany, and Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, attended, the president's wife, Melania, steered clear of the party.

Melania, who is said to have a feud with stepdaughter Ivanka, also skipped Tiffany's baby shower in 2025, in what many have suggested was the First Lady's way of avoiding any potential run-in with her stepdaughters.

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A White House Wedding?

Phot of Mar-a-Lago
Source: MEGA

The pair held the celebration at the president's residence, Mar-a-Lago.

Meanwhile, while Mar-a-Lago was the agreed-upon location for the couple's wedding shower, their wedding ceremony could potentially take place at the White House, which could lead to future political roles for Don Jr. and Anderson.

"This would set them up for future political roles, whether Don Jr. goes after the presidency or something else," one source explained. "This is a consideration."

However, another insider put water on the flames and told People that while the White House is being considered, the "ballroom probably has to be finished."

The East Wing of the iconic building was torn down in October 2025 to begin construction on the president's much-talked-about ballroom, but a federal judge temporarily paused the project on March 31.

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Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr.'s stepmom, Melania Trump, did not attend the wedding shower.

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"The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families," Judge Richard Leon explained at the time. "He is not, however, the owner."

Trump will not need approval from Congress to continue with his project, which will have to be completed before he is set to leave the White House in 2029 if he hopes to see Don Jr. and Anderson say their "I dos."

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Photo of Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

There are rumors Donald Trump Jr. and Anderson could tie the knot at the White House.

Don Jr. revealed he is engaged to Anderson during an event at the White House in December. Anderson, a Florida-born socialite, called accepting his marriage proposal a "big win for the end of the year."

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