Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Host Wedding Shower at Mar-a-Lago in 'Obscene Display of Wealth' — As Americans Struggle to Pay for Gas and Food

According to Page Six, the theme of the event was "enchanted garden," as "Love Trumps All" cookies were handed out to guests. Photos shared by Anderson showed attendees in floral dresses, as flowers and gold trimmings were highlighted in the decorations.

In one photo, Don Jr. kisses his future wife while holding up a bouquet of red roses.

"Still soaking in how beautiful and special Sunday was," Anderson wrote in the caption to her photo-heavy post. "To be surrounded by so many women I love and admire, and feel so grateful to have in my corner, meant more than I can say... I'm still floating! @donaldjtrumpjr I cannot wait to marry you!"

However, Anderson and her guests appear to have had the time of their lives; struggling Americans were quick to criticize the glossy celebration.