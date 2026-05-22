Taylor Swift's Wedding to Travis Kelce Rocked By Controversial Invitation Request — Angry Guests are 'Refusing to Attend'
May 22 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have angered guests ahead of their blockbuster wedding, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the superstar couple have sent out invitations to their nuptials, expected to take place on July 3 in New York City.
'That Is So Awkward'
However, excitement has been tempered for particular guests who have been told they will not be able to bring a date to the ceremony.
One unnamed guest told Daily Mail: "My invite did not let me bring a plus one. I mean, what am I supposed to do? Go alone? That is so awkward. I don't think I am going to attend because I don't want to go by myself and I am not sure I will know too many people there."
"I mean, sorry, I am not friends with Gigi and Bella Hadid!"
'It Doesn't Feel Totally Fair'
According to insiders, some guests have been given permission to bring a plus one, leaving the ones who haven’t baffled.
The source added: "It doesn't feel totally fair."
"I know Selena Gomez is bringing her husband Benny Blanco, so she has a plus one, but I am not allowed to have a plus one because I am a single woman. I get it, the venue can probably allow for only so many people, but it's not the best feeling," the source continued. "It's the wedding of the year, but I may sit this one out because I am shy."
'One Big Guessing Game'
Guests have also yet to be told where the high-profile nuptials will take place. Instead, they will find out on the morning of July 3.
"I get that too, she doesn't want everyone knowing where she is getting married until the last minute for security reasons," said the source. "Now it is one big guessing game, everyone is wondering where it will be. Probably a massive hotel like the Waldorf Astoria that has amazing security and access."
RadarOnline.com recently told how Swift, 36, has ended her future father-in-law's involvement in her upcoming wedding due to trust issues.
The superstar singer regards Ed Kelce as a "blabbermouth" who has already leaked several secrets about their nuptials.
It's believed Swift has deliberately held top secret details from her wedding to Ed's son, NFL star Travis, in order to keep details private.
A source told Daily Mail: "He's sort of like a loose cannon. Nobody knows what he's going to say, so it's kind of a controversial situation."
"He already gave out a lot of information about the engagement," the insider added, recalling how the Kelce patriarch, 74, blabbed to several news outlets back in August.
Ed disclosed the exact details of when and where his son, 36, got down on one knee, as well as other personal details about the proposal to Swift. And according to insiders, the Bad Blood singer is so paranoid over secret details being leaked, she's taken to "personally calling guests" to invite them.