Taylor Swift's Wedding to Travis Kelce Rocked By Controversial Invitation Request — Angry Guests are 'Refusing to Attend'

However, excitement has been tempered for particular guests who have been told they will not be able to bring a date to the ceremony.

One unnamed guest told Daily Mail: "My invite did not let me bring a plus one. I mean, what am I supposed to do? Go alone? That is so awkward. I don't think I am going to attend because I don't want to go by myself and I am not sure I will know too many people there."

"I mean, sorry, I am not friends with Gigi and Bella Hadid!"