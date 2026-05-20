Taylor Swift Ruthlessly 'Cuts Out' Travis Kelce's Dad Ahead of A-List Wedding — 'He Cannot Be Trusted'
May 20 2026, Published 2:54 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift has ended her future father-in-law's involvement in her upcoming wedding due to trust issues, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the superstar singer regards Ed Kelce as a "blabbermouth" who has already leaked several secrets about their nuptials.
'He's Sort Of Like A Loose Cannon'
It's believed Swift has deliberately held top secret details from her wedding to Ed's son, NFL star Travis, in order to keep details private.
A source told The Daily Mail: "He's sort of like a loose cannon.
"Nobody knows what he's going to say, so it's kind of a controversial situation."
"He already gave out a lot of information about the engagement," the insider added, recalling how the Kelce patriarch, 74, blabbed to several news outlets back in August.
Ed disclosed the exact details of when and where his son, 36, got down on one knee, as well as other personal details about the proposal to Swift.
Personal Phone Calls To Guests
And according to insiders, Swift is so paranoid over secret details being leaked, she's taken to "personally calling guests" to invite them.
The source also claimed Swift opted out of sending tangible invitations "since things are getting fairly close, but mainly for privacy."
"When it comes to the date and location, she wants to avoid anything leaking ahead of time, which is why there are no physical save-the-dates being sent out," a second insider added.
RadarOnline.com recently disclosed all the details for the nuptials, which are reportedly set to take place in New York City on July 3.
Mammoth Guest-List
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Designed to be ultra-private, the splashy summer nuptials will reportedly be staged in a sprawling arena or museum-style venue that prevents prying eyes and lenses from getting a peek at the couple and their A-list guests.
According to the singer, they need space.
Swift previously admitted her "I do's" with Kelce would be "huge," mostly because she doesn't want the headache of deciding who does or doesn't make the invite list.
And they chose New York as a destination, as Swift has been a resident of Manhattan since 2014 and has written multiple songs about the city that never sleeps, while often seen enjoying nights out with pals in the metropolis.
"New York has been an important landscape and location for the story of my life," Swift previously said. "The inspiration that I found in that city is kind of hard to describe and hard to compare to any other force of inspiration I've ever experienced."
Earlier rumors suggested the pair might swap vows near her $17million Rhode Island estate, specifically at Watch Hill's Ocean House resort on June 13 – a nod to Swift's famously lucky number.
But those whispers were quieted when wedding planner Tara Guérard revealed she's coordinating the June 13 ceremony at Ocean House, where model Olivia Culpo and NFL stud Christian McCaffrey wed in June 2024 – and insisted Swift wasn't her client that day.
Insiders hint Swift's desire for a fully controllable indoor setting is a key reason why Rhode Island was ultimately ruled out – a decision influenced, in part, by what the music superstar witnessed at pal Selena Gomez's recent wedding.