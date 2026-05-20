Taylor Swift Ruthlessly 'Cuts Out' Travis Kelce's Dad Ahead of A-List Wedding — 'He Cannot Be Trusted'

It's believed Swift has deliberately held top secret details from her wedding to Ed's son, NFL star Travis, in order to keep details private.

A source told The Daily Mail: "He's sort of like a loose cannon.

"Nobody knows what he's going to say, so it's kind of a controversial situation."

"He already gave out a lot of information about the engagement," the insider added, recalling how the Kelce patriarch, 74, blabbed to several news outlets back in August.

Ed disclosed the exact details of when and where his son, 36, got down on one knee, as well as other personal details about the proposal to Swift.