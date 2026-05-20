Heidi Klum Bares It All: Supermodel, 52, Goes Topless in Tiny Thong Bikini Bottoms During Steamy Cannes Sunbathing Session With Husband Tom Kaulitz
May 20 2026, Published 2:35 p.m. ET
Heidi Klum turned up the heat during a romantic getaway with husband Tom Kaulitz while attending the glamorous Cannes Film Festival, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 52-year-old supermodel was spotted lounging topless in only tiny thong bikini bottoms while sunbathing on a swanky hotel balcony on May 19 ahead of her return to Project Runway later this summer.
Cannes Glam
Klum has been turning heads throughout Cannes thanks to a string of eye-catching fashion moments on the red carpet.
At the premiere of Fjord, the America's Got Talent judge stunned in a sheer gold gown by Monique Lhuillier that showcased her famous figure.
She also attended the premiere of La Vénus Electrique wearing a peach-colored ensemble as cameras flashed around the longtime runway icon.
But away from the glitz and photographers, Klum appeared more focused on soaking up the Mediterranean sunshine with Kaulitz, who relaxed beside his wife wearing sunglasses and a pajama-style polka-dot shirt before later going shirtless himself.
No Stranger to Going Topless
The latest topless display is hardly new territory for the German-born beauty.
Earlier this year, Klum made headlines while vacationing in St. Barth's, where she was photographed sunbathing topless alongside Kaulitz, his brother Bill, and several friends.
The former Victoria's Secret Angel has long embraced a carefree attitude toward nudity and previously admitted she feels completely comfortable baring it all.
"I'm super comfortable naked today," Klum revealed in a 2023 interview. "To the point where my kids are like, 'Mom, I have a friend coming over.'"
'Sun's Out, Bums Out'
Klum explained she only covers up when the company arrives; otherwise, she prefers to enjoy the sunshine freely.
"And I'm like, 'Have I ever been naked in the backyard when a friend was coming over?' As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on. But if no one is there, sun's out, bums out," she joked.
The TV personality also insisted there is a practical reason behind her topless tanning habits.
"I just don't like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits," Klum explained. "It's very strategic."
Klum has even admitted she has no plans to stop sunbathing topless as she gets older.
"I'm also probably going to be the girl on the beach with no top on when I'm 60," she said in 2016. "Maybe my stomach and my b---s are not going to be the same way they are now. But it's just who I am. I am more of a free person."
The model added: "I'm more nudist that way. I'm fearless. I don't think that will change. I'm gonna be that 60-year-old woman lying on the beach with just my bottoms on."