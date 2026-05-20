JPMorgan's 'Office Sex Slave' Scandal Explodes — Exec Sues Former Colleague in Defamation Countersuit Over 'Entirely False, Malicious' Allegations
May 20 2026, Updated 2:16 p.m. ET
The JPMorgan executive who was sued by a former colleague for turning him into her "personal s-- slave" has fired back with a lawsuit of her own, RadarOnline.com can report.
Lorna Hajdini filed a defamation lawsuit against Chirayu Rana, accusing him of making up the allegations and ruining her professional and personal reputation.
'False, Malicious and Fabricated' Allegations
Hajdini's suit accused Rana of orchestrating a month-long personal campaign against her, continuing even after the financial giant investigated and shot down the claims.
"Hajdini categorically and unequivocally denies each and every allegation of unlawful conduct," the countersuit reads, adding that the claims against her are "entirely false, malicious and fabricated, and were concocted for the improper purpose of personal enrichment at the expense of defendants and others."
Her lawsuit further slams Rana for "peddling his lies that Ms. Hajdini was a racist, s--ual predator," and says his only motivation was to "destroy her reputation for leverage to extort millions of dollars" from her and JPMorgan.
JPMorgan has stood by Hajdini, and said in a statement: "We fully support Lorna and her right to defend herself and protect her reputation. As we have said from the outset, we don’t believe the allegations against her or the firm have merit."
'S-- Abuse' and 'Racial Taunting'
Hajdini's countersuit comes less than a month after she was singled out by Rana, who originally filed his abuse lawsuit as "John Doe" before his true identity was quickly outed.
Rana says the alleged abuse began not long after the pair started working together in the spring of 2024, when Hajdini allegedly "rubbed his leg and squeezed his calf" after stopping to pick up a pen near his desk.
The s--ual advances intensified from there, with Hajdini allegedly spiking his drinks with date rape drugs and insulting his Indian heritage multiple times, calling him her "little brown boy."
According to reports, later that year, she showed up at the man's apartment and allegedly made overt s--ual advances. When Rana refused, she threatened his job.
"Do you want to get promoted at year end or not?" Hajdini lashed out, according to the lawsuit. "Do you want a future at JPMorgan? It’s that simple. I don't know why you're fighting this."
Rana Suffered From 'PTSD'
Rana claimed the Manhattan District Attorney's Office had opened a criminal investigation into Hajdini, but while the DA's office did briefly look into Rana's allegations, the inquiry was ended after investigators found no evidence of wrongdoing.
Instead, the attention shifted to Rana and his mental health and support. By June 2025, after being placed on involuntary leave, Rana said he was unable to sleep or eat, claiming he couldn't escape "hearing the voice" of Hajdini in his head and feared for his and his family's safety amid a series of alleged threats.
A letter from Rana's counselor, Jonathan Alpert, stated that he has been treated for symptoms consistent with PTSD related to the "workplace experiences at issue in this case."
JPMorgan Supports Hajdini
A spokesperson for JPMorgan said a thorough internal investigation "found no evidence to support" the claims, and lashed out at the former employee for failing to even take part in the fact-finding mission.
"Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims," the spokesperson said, blaming Rana for not doing more. "While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations."
Further, a JPMorgan insider with knowledge of the matter told Daily Mail they believe Rana's allegations have fallen apart - as they'd anticipated.
"We believed from the outset the allegations were fabricated," the source said. "I just feel so sorry for Hajdini because she's so highly thought of here. I hope she can move on from this."