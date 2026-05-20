JPMorgan's 'Office Sex Slave' Scandal Explodes — Exec Sues Former Colleague in Defamation Countersuit Over 'Entirely False, Malicious' Allegations

Lorna Hajdini filed a defamation lawsuit against Chirayu Rana, accusing him of making up the allegations and ruining her professional and personal reputation.

The JPMorgan executive who was sued by a former colleague for turning him into her "personal s-- slave" has fired back with a lawsuit of her own, RadarOnline.com can report.

Hajdini's suit accused Rana of orchestrating a month-long personal campaign against her, continuing even after the financial giant investigated and shot down the claims.

"Hajdini categorically and unequivocally denies each and every allegation of unlawful conduct," the countersuit reads, adding that the claims against her are "entirely false, malicious and fabricated, and were concocted for the improper purpose of personal enrichment at the expense of defendants and others."

Her lawsuit further slams Rana for "peddling his lies that Ms. Hajdini was a racist, s--ual predator," and says his only motivation was to "destroy her reputation for leverage to extort millions of dollars" from her and JPMorgan.

JPMorgan has stood by Hajdini, and said in a statement: "We fully support Lorna and her right to defend herself and protect her reputation. As we have said from the outset, we don’t believe the allegations against her or the firm have merit."