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Home > News > Kamala Harris

Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Takes Brutal Swipe at Kamala Harris Over Her Campaign 'Advice' During On-Air Rant

split image of Laura Ingraham and Kamala Harris
Source: mega

Laura Ingraham mocked Kamala Harris after the former VP shared campaign 'brainstorm' advice.

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May 20 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked Kamala Harris during a fiery on-air segment after the former Vice President weighed in on Democratic campaign strategy and the Electoral College, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During the broadcast, Ingraham ridiculed the idea of Democrats turning to Harris for political guidance following the party's bruising 2024 loss.

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Laura Ingraham Mocks Kamala Harris' Political Influence

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image of Harris sparked backlash after discussing the Electoral College during recent remarks.
Source: mega

Harris sparked backlash after discussing the Electoral College during recent remarks.

"How does anyone, I mean anyone on God's green earth think to themselves, 'Now let's ask her for campaign advice,'" Ingraham scoffed.

The conservative host's remarks came after Harris delivered comments during what she described as a "no bad ideas" brainstorming session focused on the future of Democratic politics.

"This is a moment where there are no bad ideas," Harris said. "A no-bad-idea brainstorm is what I'd like to call it. And in that no bad ideas brainstorm, we talk about what we need to do and think about doing around the Electoral College."

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Source: @FoxNews/YouTube

Ingraham wondered why anyone would go to the former VP for campaign advice.

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Kamala Harris Reportedly Focused on Political Comeback

image of Reports claim Harris has settled into a lavish Malibu retreat while eyeing another White House run.
Source: mega

Harris has settled into a lavish Malibu retreat while eyeing another White House run, sources claimed.

While conservatives mocked Harris' latest political remarks, Harris is reportedly already looking ahead to another potential White House run.

Sources claimed Harris has settled into a lavish Malibu property after the 2024 election defeat, with insiders alleging she remains determined to reclaim political momentum despite Democratic losses last cycle.

"Kamala is focused on trying to win the Democratic nomination again – with or without Doug's support," one insider claimed.

The reports come as speculation continues to swirl around Harris' future inside the Democratic Party and whether she could mount another presidential campaign in 2028.

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Election Loss Allegedly Put Pressure on Marriage

image of Insiders alleged Harris' failed 2024 campaign created major strain in her marriage to Doug Emhoff.
Source: mega

Insiders alleged Harris' failed 2024 campaign created major strain in her marriage to Doug Emhoff.

According to insiders, the fallout from Harris' failed 2024 campaign also created strain within her marriage to husband Doug Emhoff.

Sources claimed the intense public scrutiny surrounding the campaign, including renewed attention on Emhoff's past affair scandal, placed additional pressure on the couple behind closed doors.

"That was an embarrassing revelation that did her candidacy no favors," one insider alleged. "In fact, the demands on Emhoff during the entire campaign put a strain on their marriage."

In her memoir 107 Days, Harris also acknowledged moments of tension during the race, writing that both she and Emhoff struggled under the demands of the grueling campaign schedule.

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image of Sources claimed renewed attention on Emhoff's past affair added pressure behind the scenes.
Source: mega

Sources claimed renewed attention on Emhoff's past affair added pressure behind the scenes.

Despite the speculation surrounding their relationship, insiders claimed Harris remains heavily focused on rebuilding her political image after the election defeat.

Emhoff, however, is reportedly less eager to reenter the intense national spotlight that would accompany another presidential campaign.

"Both of their images were battered in the last election," a source told Radar. "The last thing Emhoff wanted was for his affair to become public fodder, and all the criticism of her performance added to the strain between them."

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