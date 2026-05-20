Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Takes Brutal Swipe at Kamala Harris Over Her Campaign 'Advice' During On-Air Rant

"How does anyone, I mean anyone on God's green earth think to themselves, 'Now let's ask her for campaign advice,'" Ingraham scoffed.

The conservative host's remarks came after Harris delivered comments during what she described as a "no bad ideas" brainstorming session focused on the future of Democratic politics.

"This is a moment where there are no bad ideas," Harris said. "A no-bad-idea brainstorm is what I'd like to call it. And in that no bad ideas brainstorm, we talk about what we need to do and think about doing around the Electoral College."