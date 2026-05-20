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Home > News > Donald Trump
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EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Assassination 'Fee' Revealed — Prez 'Now a Sitting Duck' for Murder as $50Million Bounty is Put on His Head

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Source: mega

Donald Trump is facing escalating threats from Iran after lawmakers in Tehran moved toward approving a multimillion-dollar bounty targeting the US president.

May 20 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump is facing escalating threats from Iran after lawmakers in Tehran moved toward approving a multimillion-dollar bounty targeting the US president and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid soaring tensions in the Middle East, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the plans have made the pair "sitting ducks" for assassination.

Iran's parliament is preparing to vote on a proposal offering the equivalent of $50million to anyone who assassinates Trump, 79, or Netanyahu, 76, in retaliation for the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during joint US-Israeli military strikes earlier in the current conflict.

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Iran Labels Trump and Netanyahu Targets

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Photo of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu
Source: Mega

Iran's parliament prepared to vote on a multimillion-dollar bounty targeting Trump and Netanyahu.

Iranian officials described the proposed legislation as part of a broader package of "reciprocal action" measures, with hardline figures warning the two leaders had become legitimate targets for revenge attacks.

Security analysts said the inflammatory rhetoric marked a dramatic escalation in already volatile relations between Washington, Tehran and Jerusalem.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of Iran's national security commission, announced the proposed legislation through Iranian state media by declaring: "As Trump ordered the killing of Ali Khamenei, he himself should be dealt with by every Muslim and every free person."

A senior Western diplomatic source has now told us the proposal had "effectively painted targets" on Trump and Netanyahu.

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Western Intel Fears Lone Actor Attacks

Photo of Ebrahim Azizi
Source: APT/Youtube

Ebrahim Azizi announced the proposed legislation through state media.

The insider added: "Security and counterterror officials are increasingly alarmed by the rhetoric emerging from Tehran because they believe it risks acting as a green light for radicalized individuals or extremist factions looking to carry out violence in the name of revenge.

"There is real concern within intelligence circles that once this kind of inflammatory language is repeated often enough, it can inspire copycat threats far beyond the Middle East, including from lone actors operating independently across Europe or the United States."

Another security source familiar with regional intelligence assessments said: "Within some of Iran's most hardline political and religious circles, Trump is increasingly being portrayed as an exposed and vulnerable target whose movements and public profile make him uniquely susceptible to threats.

"Even if the proposed bounty never translates into official operational action, the symbolism alone is deeply troubling because it helps normalize violent rhetoric and fuels an atmosphere in which extremists may feel emboldened to target both Trump and Netanyahu. This has potentially made them both sitting ducks for assassination, especially as the US Secret Service is now seen as weak after the string of assassination attempts on Trump that have slipped by them."

Trump has now been the target of three major, direct assassination attempts, alongside several foiled plots and security scares.

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Fatwas Fuel Apocalyptic Bounty Vows

Photo of Ali Khamenei
Source: Mega

Joint military strikes killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

The threats against the pair have intensified following renewed conflict in late February, when a string of Iranian clerics issued fatwas calling for revenge over Khamenei's death.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly accused both Trump and Netanyahu of orchestrating the strikes, which killed the country's supreme leader, pushing tensions to levels unseen since the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in 2020.

Mahmood Nabavian, a member of Iran's national security commission, also publicly backed the proposed bounty.

He said: "Threats against the Supreme Leader and military commanders have again been heard from the filthy mouths of some enemy officials.

"The vile American and Zionist officials, as well as the heads of regional countries, should know that if any aggression takes place this time, we will destroy them along with their palaces."

Trump previously warned Iran against any assassination attempts during remarks last year, threatening overwhelming retaliation if he was targeted by Tehran.

He said any such attack would trigger "very strict orders" to "wipe them off the face of the Earth."

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Gulf Leaders Halt US Military Assault

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Donald Trump warned Iran against assassination attempts last year.

The growing hostility came as Trump abruptly halted plans for a major US military assault on Iran after Gulf leaders reportedly urged him to pursue further negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program.

According to officials familiar with the discussions, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, alongside leaders from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, personally appealed to Trump to delay the operation.

On Truth Social, Trump confirmed he had stepped back from the planned strike. He wrote: "I have been asked... to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow."

He added: "This Deal will include, importantly, no nuclear weapons for Iran! "Based on my respect for the above-mentioned leaders."

Trump also said he had ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the US military to remain prepared for a "full, large-scale assault" should negotiations collapse.

A senior American official told Axios Iran had submitted a revised peace proposal to Washington, although the administration reportedly remained unconvinced by the offer.

The official said: "We are really not making a lot of progress. We are at a very serious place today. The pressure is on them to be responsive in the right way."

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