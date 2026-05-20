EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Assassination 'Fee' Revealed — Prez 'Now a Sitting Duck' for Murder as $50Million Bounty is Put on His Head

Iran's parliament is preparing to vote on a proposal offering the equivalent of $50million to anyone who assassinates Trump, 79, or Netanyahu, 76, in retaliation for the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during joint US-Israeli military strikes earlier in the current conflict.

Donald Trump is facing escalating threats from Iran after lawmakers in Tehran moved toward approving a multimillion-dollar bounty targeting the US president and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid soaring tensions in the Middle East, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the plans have made the pair "sitting ducks" for assassination.

A senior Western diplomatic source has now told us the proposal had "effectively painted targets" on Trump and Netanyahu.

Ebrahim Azizi , chairman of Iran's national security commission, announced the proposed legislation through Iranian state media by declaring: "As Trump ordered the killing of Ali Khamenei, he himself should be dealt with by every Muslim and every free person."

Iranian officials described the proposed legislation as part of a broader package of "reciprocal action" measures, with hardline figures warning the two leaders had become legitimate targets for revenge attacks.

The insider added: "Security and counterterror officials are increasingly alarmed by the rhetoric emerging from Tehran because they believe it risks acting as a green light for radicalized individuals or extremist factions looking to carry out violence in the name of revenge.

"There is real concern within intelligence circles that once this kind of inflammatory language is repeated often enough, it can inspire copycat threats far beyond the Middle East, including from lone actors operating independently across Europe or the United States."

Another security source familiar with regional intelligence assessments said: "Within some of Iran's most hardline political and religious circles, Trump is increasingly being portrayed as an exposed and vulnerable target whose movements and public profile make him uniquely susceptible to threats.

"Even if the proposed bounty never translates into official operational action, the symbolism alone is deeply troubling because it helps normalize violent rhetoric and fuels an atmosphere in which extremists may feel emboldened to target both Trump and Netanyahu. This has potentially made them both sitting ducks for assassination, especially as the US Secret Service is now seen as weak after the string of assassination attempts on Trump that have slipped by them."

Trump has now been the target of three major, direct assassination attempts, alongside several foiled plots and security scares.