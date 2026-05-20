Barron's Business Drama: Trump's Youngest Son Gives Major Update on New Venture Despite Company Already Facing Brutal Backlash From Harsh Trolls

On Tuesday, May 19, the beverage company's official Instagram account posted a short clip of a massive wave with the words, "Sollos.com, 5.22," over the video.

"The wait is over. Launching this Friday," the caption alongside the clip read, officially revealing May 22 as the date the drink will be on shelves.

The name "Sollos" is said to have been influenced by the 20-year-old's Palm Beach, Florida upbringing alongside his mother, Melania, and his father, President Trump.

Earlier this year, according to business registration documents filed in Delaware and Florida, Barron and four other individuals were named as directors of the business.