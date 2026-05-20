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Home > News > Barron Trump

Barron's Business Drama: Trump's Youngest Son Gives Major Update on New Venture Despite Company Already Facing Brutal Backlash From Harsh Trolls

Photo of Barron Trump, Sollos
Source: MEGA; Sollos/Instagram

Barron Trump's business is set to launch soon.

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May 20 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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Barron Trump's $1million drink business finally has an official launch date, RadarOnline.com can reveal, despite the venture already receiving brutal backlash from harsh trolls.

The college student is listed as one of the directors of Sollos Yerba Mate, a caffeinated herbal tea, mainly popular in numerous South American countries, including Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay.

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Barron Trump's Business Gets Launch Date

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Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump is set to kick off his new venture.

On Tuesday, May 19, the beverage company's official Instagram account posted a short clip of a massive wave with the words, "Sollos.com, 5.22," over the video.

"The wait is over. Launching this Friday," the caption alongside the clip read, officially revealing May 22 as the date the drink will be on shelves.

The name "Sollos" is said to have been influenced by the 20-year-old's Palm Beach, Florida upbringing alongside his mother, Melania, and his father, President Trump.

Earlier this year, according to business registration documents filed in Delaware and Florida, Barron and four other individuals were named as directors of the business.

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Critics Go Off on Barron Trump's Venture

Photo of Sollos Ad
Source: Sollos/Instagram

The Sollos Yerba Mate drink business has a launch date of May 22.

However, the business has been called out due to its ties to the powerful Trump family, led by the president at the top.

The co-founder and executive chair of Democracy Defenders Fund, Norm Eisen, previously claimed the Trump family's business matters "open yet another potential avenue of seeking to influence the president through his family’s assorted business schemes."

In April, Sollos' Instagram account posted a video from its factory, showing viewers how the cans are produced and packaged. However, users were less interested in the ins and outs of the company and more interested in accusing the business of "cultural appropriation."

"They don't want Latinos in the US, but they want their products..." one person raged.

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Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

The 20-year-old has already faced backlash for the $1million company.

"Funny, the name is Sollos... Spanish words. Given Trump's policies, shouldn't this be called ICE or WHITE or something?" a person quipped.

Another commentator went off, "The official drink of MAGA Frat Bois the world over… I'll pass," and one claimed, "They hate immigrants but love to steal their product ideas to create a business."

The business' launch date comes amid claims that Barron, who is currently studying at New York University, is doing everything in his power to "impress his family," which includes the controversial family, as well as his vocal stepbrothers, Donald Jr. and Eric.

"Barron has inherited his father's interest in making money and a name for himself, and is well on the way to becoming an entrepreneur," an insider previously revealed. "He is smart, focused, and resourceful. He is always looking for areas that interest him and is quite ambitious for such a young age."

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Barron Trump Wants to 'Impress' His Father

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump is said to be eager to 'impress his family,' including his father, the president.

Barron, raised in the lap of luxury, is said to have been "actively pursuing successful ventures for several years," the insider noted. "Turning 20 is indeed a turning point for him as he gets older and wants to engage with projects that not only interest him, but will make him a lot of money."

The source added, "This is how to impress his family. He wants to make his own mark. He has always thought about business and truly is interested in it like his father. A lot of this ambition has to do with his desire to look good to both Donald and his mother.

"He is more gung-ho than most," the insider said of the young Trump.

Barron appears to have had some business experience before his drink company, as he and his two older stepbrothers co-founded the cryptocurrency company World Liberty Financial in 2024.

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