EXCLUSIVE: 'The Trump Dynasty Is Here to Stay' — Prez 'Using His Own Children and Grandkids' to Build MAGA Empire That Will Last Beyond His Presidency

One expert claimed the strategy is helping Trump build a lasting political dynasty designed to keep his brand alive well beyond his presidency.

Donald Trump has made his children and extended family central figures in the MAGA movement, elevating them as campaign surrogates, party leaders, and political allies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The longtime Republican leader has repeatedly leaned on family members during campaigns, public appearances, and major political moments, helping transform the Trump name into a multi-generational MAGA brand.

"He uses his family as campaign surrogates, party figures, and brand ambassadors, including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in the White House and Lara Trump as RNC co-chair and even teased about his son [ Barron Trump ] making a run for the White House," Johnson explained.

PR expert David Johnson told Radar that Trump's decision to prominently feature his relatives has become one of the defining characteristics of his political brand.

"He sees them as loyal to the office, the party, or other institutions," he continued. "His family is loyal to him first and foremost."

"Why family over traditional operatives? Trust," David said. "Trump doesn't trust what he views as the establishment — consultants, party insiders, and Washington thinktanks."

According to David, Donald's preference for family over traditional political insiders ultimately comes down to trust and loyalty.

David argued Donald's approach sends a powerful message to both supporters and critics about the future of the MAGA movement.

"Without a doubt [involving his family in politics] strengthens his brand," he explained. "It lends the idea that he is planning a dynasty to continue the MAGA movement long into the future and binds his supporters not just with him but his family."

David added that Donald's use of his family reinforces the idea that his political influence is not going anywhere.

"To supporters, it gives the idea that his movement will be carried on by future generations of his family," he said. "To his detractors, it gives the idea that they will still be dealing with the Trump brand of politics long after he has left the scene."