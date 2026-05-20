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Home > News > Donald Trump
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EXCLUSIVE: 'The Trump Dynasty Is Here to Stay' — Prez 'Using His Own Children and Grandkids' to Build MAGA Empire That Will Last Beyond His Presidency

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Source: mega

Donald Trump has made his children and relatives some of the most visible faces of the MAGA movement.

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May 20 2026, Published 1:24 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump has made his children and extended family central figures in the MAGA movement, elevating them as campaign surrogates, party leaders, and political allies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One expert claimed the strategy is helping Trump build a lasting political dynasty designed to keep his brand alive well beyond his presidency.

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Trump Family at the Center of MAGA

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image of PR expert David Johnson said Donald frequently relies on family members to represent his political brand.
Source: mega

PR expert David Johnson said Donald frequently relies on family members to represent his political brand.

PR expert David Johnson told Radar that Trump's decision to prominently feature his relatives has become one of the defining characteristics of his political brand.

"He uses his family as campaign surrogates, party figures, and brand ambassadors, including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in the White House and Lara Trump as RNC co-chair and even teased about his son [Barron Trump] making a run for the White House," Johnson explained.

The longtime Republican leader has repeatedly leaned on family members during campaigns, public appearances, and major political moments, helping transform the Trump name into a multi-generational MAGA brand.

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Why Donald Trump Trusts Relatives Over GOP Operatives

image of David claimed Donald trusts loyal relatives more than traditional Republican consultants and insiders.
Source: mega

David claimed Donald trusts loyal relatives more than traditional Republican consultants and insiders.

According to David, Donald's preference for family over traditional political insiders ultimately comes down to trust and loyalty.

"Why family over traditional operatives? Trust," David said. "Trump doesn't trust what he views as the establishment — consultants, party insiders, and Washington thinktanks."

"He sees them as loyal to the office, the party, or other institutions," he continued. "His family is loyal to him first and foremost."

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How Donald Trump Is Building a Political Dynasty

image of The expert argued Donald is building a long-term political dynasty designed to outlast his presidency.
Source: mega

The expert argued Donald is building a long-term political dynasty designed to outlast his presidency.

David argued Donald's approach sends a powerful message to both supporters and critics about the future of the MAGA movement.

"Without a doubt [involving his family in politics] strengthens his brand," he explained. "It lends the idea that he is planning a dynasty to continue the MAGA movement long into the future and binds his supporters not just with him but his family."

David added that Donald's use of his family reinforces the idea that his political influence is not going anywhere.

"To supporters, it gives the idea that his movement will be carried on by future generations of his family," he said. "To his detractors, it gives the idea that they will still be dealing with the Trump brand of politics long after he has left the scene."

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The 'Social Media Age' Version of Family Power

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image of According to the expert, Trump has transformed the traditional political dynasty into a modern social media-powered brand.
Source: mega

According to the expert, Trump has transformed the traditional political dynasty into a modern social media-powered brand.

The expert believes Donald has modernized the traditional political dynasty model for a new era dominated by branding and online influence.

"By using his children, in-laws, and even grandchildren, he reinforces that the Trump dynasty is here to stay," David said.

The expert argued that Donald's movement relies less on traditional political credentials and more on personal loyalty and public visibility.

"Trump is turning the old political dynasty model into a social-media-age version: less about public service résumés and more about personal loyalty to him," David explained.

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