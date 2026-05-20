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Home > News > Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan's Bombshell 2028 Election Prediction — Democrats 'Will Win Back' the White House Due to Trump's 'Extremely Unpopular' Policies

joe rogan, donald trump
Source: @powerfuljre/youtube; MEGA

Joe Rogan warns Donald Trump's unpopular policies will lead to Republicans losing the White House in 2028.

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May 20 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's one-time bestie, Joe Rogan, has shared a stark prediction for the president's fanbase, RadarOnline.com can report.

The popular podcaster now says Democrats will take back the White House in 2028, and it's all Trump's fault.

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RIP GOP?

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Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: @powerfuljre/youtube

Rogan was once one of the president's loudest supporters.

Rogan was once one of President Trump's most vocal supporters. The 58-year-old's 2024 endorsement is widely credited with helping Trump win over key young voters and propelling him back to the White House.

But Rogan has been increasingly distancing himself from Trump and his policies, and has become especially critical of the ongoing war in Iran.

The former Fear Factor host used his most recent podcast to blast the war once more, saying, "People look at what's going on right now with the Republicans. The Iran war, which is extremely unpopular, very unpopular.

"I mean, what is it polling at now? It's something like low 30 percent of people that think it's a good idea."

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Source: @powerfuljre/youtube

Indeed, most polls have found voters vehemently against the war, and that number only grows each day it drags on. Rogan warns that a day of Republican reckoning is coming.

"So the Democrats come along, you know, and they win in 2028," he predicted. "And then you have these ideas pushed forward because people want something different than what you have now."

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'People Feel Betrayed'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

The popular podcaster has turned on Trump after he went to war in Iran.

Rogan has railed openly against Trump's policies in the past, going as far as to suggest voters have been "betrayed" by the leader. The comic has made it clear he is not in the president's corner when it comes to the situation in Iran, especially after endorsing Trump after he ran on a promise of "no more wars."

"It just seems so insane based on what he ran on," Rogan exclaimed on another previous episode. "I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?"

He continued: "He ran on no more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars, and then we have one that we can't even really clearly define why we did it."

"It just doesn’t make any sense to me," Rogan added.

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Joe Rogan Takes On MAGA

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Source: @joerogan/youtube

Rogan also took a shot at MAGA fanatics.

Last month, Rogan went as far as declaring himself "politically homeless," while blasting Trump's MAGA fan base.

"A lot of them [are] these really weird f--king uninteresting, unintelligent people that have got something they cling to, and there's a lot of people that are just real genuine patriots, and they're all lumped into this one group, and you got to accept the dorks, too? F--k that!" he said.

"Like the concept of making America great is a great idea," he continued. "But as soon as you have a f--king team and you allow anybody to join up, you don’t even have try-outs for your team, so you've got a bunch of f--king dips--ts that are running around spouting out opinions, and you have to go along with them because they’re MAGA."

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Peace Between Besties?

Photo of Donald Trump, Joe Rogan
Source: MEGA

Rogan was all smiles standing behind Trump for an executive order signing.

There appeared to be a warming of tensions in April, when Rogan stood alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and others as Trump signed an unannounced executive order intended to push along medical treatments for mental illness using psychedelic drugs.

"I want to tell everybody how this happened," Rogan explained about his presence in the Oval Office. "I sent President Trump some information… the text message that came back: 'Sounds great. Do you want FDA approval? Let's do it.' It was literally that quick."

During their meeting, Trump alluded to the friction between the former friends, delivering his typical backhanded compliment to the commentator.

"We all respect Joe. He's a little bit more liberal than...that's okay," Trump said, as others in the room laughed. "I have a lot of friends that are liberal."

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