Joe Rogan's Bombshell 2028 Election Prediction — Democrats 'Will Win Back' the White House Due to Trump's 'Extremely Unpopular' Policies

Rogan was once one of President Trump's most vocal supporters. The 58-year-old's 2024 endorsement is widely credited with helping Trump win over key young voters and propelling him back to the White House.

But Rogan has been increasingly distancing himself from Trump and his policies, and has become especially critical of the ongoing war in Iran.

The former Fear Factor host used his most recent podcast to blast the war once more, saying, "People look at what's going on right now with the Republicans. The Iran war, which is extremely unpopular, very unpopular.

"I mean, what is it polling at now? It's something like low 30 percent of people that think it's a good idea."