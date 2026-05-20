Bonnie Blue Hits Back at Former 'Boy Meets World' Actress-Turned-Adult Star Maitland Ward for Branding Her 'Disgusting' and Giving X-Rated Performers 'a Bad Name'
May 20 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Bonnie Blue has hit back at fellow adult star Maitland Ward after the former Boy Meets World actress branded her "disgusting," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ward also blasted Blue, real name Tia Billinger, for giving X-rated performers "a bad name" due to her outrageous s-- stunts, which include a claim she's slept with over 1,000 men in under 24 hours.
Bonnie Blue Goes Off on Maitland Ward
Speaking to TMZ, Ward suggested Blue’s extreme "all comers" style videos make the industry appear "seedier" than it is and also slammed the Brit's fake pregnancy stunt.
Hitting back on X, Blue said, "I don’t know who you are. And the only reason you are popping up is because you are talking about me."
"And in terms of the pregnancy…" she added, before gesturing towards her bump, "…well, I'd get back on your knees and start gagging."
Former sitcom star Ward also recently ripped Sydney Sweeney for her portrayal of an OnlyFans model in Euphoria.
'The Way It Was Handled Was Gross'
The 49-year-old OnlyFans creator took issue with the choices of Cassie, Sweeney's character, on the subscription-based website, particularly the scenes that show her sitting with a pacifier in her mouth and her hair in pigtails as she holds her legs open.
She said: "There's all sorts of stuff that you can't do. The whole child-baby thing is so disgusting ... You just can't go into that whole underage thing like that.
"I mean, you can do it to an extent if it's very, very playful, like, you're an adult being childlike or something. But just the way it was handled was so gross, and it's just disgusting and vile."
Going Against OnlyFans Guidelines
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She explained the scenes go against the guidelines set forth by OnlyFans, because "you don't want pedophilia anywhere near p---ography," later adding that it is possible to get kicked off the platform for breaking these violations.
The third season of Euphoria sees Sweeney's character turning to OnlyFans, first to pay for her wedding, and then to make it on her own after finding out her husband, Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, is broke and owes people millions of dollars shortly after saying "I do."
In addition to seeing her dress as a baby, viewers have watched Sweeney act like a dog and drink water from a bowl. And in the most recent episode, the movie star wore a low-cut polka dot bodysuit as she jumped rope for her OnlyFans subscribers.
She was also seen using a s-- toy on herself, mailing used underwear to her subscribers, and even sucking her own toe in a video.
Ward took issue with the way OnlyFans has been portrayed in these episodes, saying it "is making fun of OnlyFans creators" rather than "celebrating" them.
"It's saying how weird and creepy they are," insisted Maitland. "There's so many creators who are really working hard to build their brands every day, and this is really disingenuous."