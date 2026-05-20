Bonnie Blue Hits Back at Former 'Boy Meets World' Actress-Turned-Adult Star Maitland Ward for Branding Her 'Disgusting' and Giving X-Rated Performers 'a Bad Name'

Speaking to TMZ, Ward suggested Blue’s extreme "all comers" style videos make the industry appear "seedier" than it is and also slammed the Brit's fake pregnancy stunt.

Hitting back on X, Blue said, "I don’t know who you are. And the only reason you are popping up is because you are talking about me."

"And in terms of the pregnancy…" she added, before gesturing towards her bump, "…well, I'd get back on your knees and start gagging."

Former sitcom star Ward also recently ripped Sydney Sweeney for her portrayal of an OnlyFans model in Euphoria.