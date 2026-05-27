Trump Warns Iran War-Loving Pete Hegseth Will 'Finish Them Off' If They Don't 'Give' U.S. What It Wants
May 27 2026, Published 5:46 p.m. ET
Donald Trump appeared to issue an shocking warning to Iran amid ongoing peace talks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a televised cabinet meeting on Wednesday, May 27, Trump was asked how close the U.S. and Iran were to reaching an agreement.
'He Loves War'
"They are starting to give us the things that they have to give us, and if they do, that’s great," the POTUS, 79, explained. "And if they won’t, then the man on my left is going to finish them off."
Trump was referring to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth , who was sitting directly to his left at the time.
That same day, Trump heaped praise on the former Fox News host, 45, implying he was straight out of "central casting."
"He loves war," the president quipped.
'War Is Dangerous'
When pressed on the timeframe for the end of the war with Iran, Trump hesitated to give an answer.
"The problem is, every time I mention a time frame — for instance… we’ve been doing this for a few months. Vietnam lasted 19 years. Korea lasted eight years. Afghanistan lasted many years. They were all many, many years," he explained. "And we’re into it for a few months. And I read about you, people like you, [saying] ‘What’s taking so long?'"
The 79-year-old also took a moment to point out the low number of lives lost in the conflict.
"We lost 13 souls, 13 great people. [I] met the parents, great people. Uh, and it’s a terrible thing. But 13. If you look at the war casualties and the deaths and wars for Vietnam and all that, they lost hundreds of thousands of people in numerous of these wars," he continued. "We’re very cognizant of that. We want to lose very few, we want very few to be injured. We’re very, uh, we’re very careful. But war is war. War is dangerous."
Trump Slammed for Memorial Day Quip
This comes days after Trump faced backlash for appearing to make a lighthearted joke about fallen servicemembers while discussing the names of the men and women buried at Arlington National Cemetery during a Memorial Day speech.
"400,000 souls rest on these grounds," he said. "More than eighteen thousand other young men named William, over twenty thousand named John, over thirteen thousand named James."
"Joined over time by Isaacs, Elijahs, Earls, Hanks, Helens, Juans, Margarets, Marius, Donalds – not too many-" he joked with a short laugh after mentioning his own name. "And others whose names tell the true story of American greatness."
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One X user jabbed, "It’s an absolute abomination. That's sacred ground. There’s no need to be funny."
A second critic wrote, "POTUS can’t control himself even at such a reverent occasion he must make a joke about his own name. Everything must be about him and he is not funny. He is pathetic!"
Another person said, "Trump had an opportunity to meet the solemn moment here with a speech about remembrance and sacrifice. He failed miserably. This wasn't the first, second, or even the hundredth time this has happened. This was so embarrassing for our country. He does not care!"