Trump Warns Iran War-Loving Pete Hegseth Will 'Finish Them Off' If They Don't 'Give' U.S. What It Wants

When pressed on the timeframe for the end of the war with Iran, Trump hesitated to give an answer.

"The problem is, every time I mention a time frame — for instance… we’ve been doing this for a few months. Vietnam lasted 19 years. Korea lasted eight years. Afghanistan lasted many years. They were all many, many years," he explained. "And we’re into it for a few months. And I read about you, people like you, [saying] ‘What’s taking so long?'"

The 79-year-old also took a moment to point out the low number of lives lost in the conflict.

"We lost 13 souls, 13 great people. [I] met the parents, great people. Uh, and it’s a terrible thing. But 13. If you look at the war casualties and the deaths and wars for Vietnam and all that, they lost hundreds of thousands of people in numerous of these wars," he continued. "We’re very cognizant of that. We want to lose very few, we want very few to be injured. We’re very, uh, we’re very careful. But war is war. War is dangerous."