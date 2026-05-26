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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Torn Apart Over Memorial Day Joke About Fallen Military Members as Iran War Rages On: 'It's an Absolute Abomination'

Donald Trump spoke out about past military members who have died on Memorial Day 2026.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump spoke out about past military members who have died on Memorial Day 2026.

May 26 2026, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump was slammed after making what some considered to be a poorly-timed joke about the names of fallen military members as the conflict with Iran rages on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Monday, May 25, the POTUS, 79, gave a Memorial Day speech reflecting on the "400,000 souls" that were laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

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What Did Donald Trump Say at Arlington National Cemetery?

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Donald Trump mentioned names of servicemembers who gave their lives in the line of duty.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump mentioned names of servicemembers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

"In this sacred soil, which is first consecrated in the hours of America’s greatest division to be eternal symbol, national unity," Trump said. "It cannot be by chance alone that the very first service laid to rest here in this place of supreme sacrifice was a Union soldier by the name of Private Christman. Private William Henry Christman of Pennsylvania, who died, 19 years old. He was a great young man, they say."

"Beside him are more than eighteen thousand other young men named William, over twenty thousand named John, over thirteen thousand named James – joined over time by Isaacs, Elijahs, Earls, Hanks, Helens, Juans, Margarets, Marius, Donalds – not too many-" he added with a short laugh after mentioning his own name. "And others whose names tell the true story of American greatness."

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Donald Trump's Joke Torn Apart by Critics Online

Donald Trump faced backlash for a joke he made during his speech.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump faced backlash for a joke he made during his speech.

As the clip circulated online, critics slammed Trump for taking a moment to jest during such a somber moment.

One X user wrote, "It’s an absolute abomination. That's sacred ground. There’s no need to be funny," as another person agreed, "At Arlington, you don’t play to the crowd. You lower your voice. You remember where you are."

A third person chimed in, "POTUS can’t control himself even at such a reverent occasion he must make a joke about his own name. Everything must be about him and he is not funny. He is pathetic!"

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One online critic suggested Trump treated the 'solemn occasion' like a comedy 'roast.'
Source: MEGA

One online critic suggested Trump treated the 'solemn occasion' like a comedy 'roast.'

Another critic jabbed, "For once just for once, can he not turn a solemn occasion into a sideshow about himself or his political party. Its a memorial day speech not a roast."

Meanwhile, a separate person penned, "Trump had an opportunity to meet the solemn moment here with a speech about remembrance and sacrifice. He failed miserably. This wasn't the first, second, or even the hundredth time this has happened. This was so embarrassing for our country. He does not care!"

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Donald Trump's Controversial Remarks About the Military

Donald Trump has not served in the U.S. military himself.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has not served in the U.S. military himself.

This isn't the first time the president has faced backlash for controversial comments he's made about the military.

In 2018, Trump was accused of reportedly calling dead World War I Marines "losers" and "suckers" during a trip to France. However, he has denied the allegations.

Three years prior, he claimed late Vietnam veteran John McCain – who was a prisoner of war for five years – was "not a war hero" and that he "likes people who weren't captured."

Trump has also faced criticism in the past for his own lack of military service. He was given several education deferments and a medical deferment for bone spurs in the 1960s that kept him from serving during the Vietnam War.

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