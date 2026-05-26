Trump Torn Apart Over Memorial Day Joke About Fallen Military Members as Iran War Rages On: 'It's an Absolute Abomination'

"In this sacred soil, which is first consecrated in the hours of America’s greatest division to be eternal symbol, national unity," Trump said. "It cannot be by chance alone that the very first service laid to rest here in this place of supreme sacrifice was a Union soldier by the name of Private Christman. Private William Henry Christman of Pennsylvania, who died, 19 years old. He was a great young man, they say."

"Beside him are more than eighteen thousand other young men named William, over twenty thousand named John, over thirteen thousand named James – joined over time by Isaacs, Elijahs, Earls, Hanks, Helens, Juans, Margarets, Marius, Donalds – not too many-" he added with a short laugh after mentioning his own name. "And others whose names tell the true story of American greatness."