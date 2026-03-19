EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Donald Trump's Most 'Idiotic' War Move Yet — Handing U.S. Military Secrets to Middle East for Billions of Dollars

RadarOnline.com can reveal Donald Trump is facing mounting criticism from intelligence officials over plans to sell advanced F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, amid warnings the move could expose some of the United States' most closely guarded military technology to China. The proposed deal – involving up to 48 stealth aircraft worth billions of dollars – is understood to be under negotiation between Washington and Riyadh ahead of a planned White House meeting between Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The sale has already passed key Department of Defense hurdles and is said to be under review by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

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US Push For Saudi Deal Amid Regional Tensions

Source: MEGA Saudi Arabia has sought stronger security guarantees from the United States.

It comes as Saudi Arabia seeks stronger security guarantees from the U.S. during a period of heightened regional tension, while Trump has pushed for Riyadh to normalize relations with Israel. Officials briefed on a recent intelligence assessment say the risks associated with the deal are significant. One U.S. intelligence source said: "The concern is not just the transfer itself, but the environment these systems would operate in. Saudi Arabia has overlapping security relationships that could create exposure points for sensitive technology. This F-35 deal could essentially represent Trump handing out U.S. secrets in exchange for billions of dollars." A Pentagon official added: "The F-35 is built around highly classified systems – once that ecosystem is compromised, it is extremely difficult to contain."

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Advanced F-35 Technology And Security Risks

Source: PEXELS Intelligence sources have warned that the F-35 deal risked exposing sensitive technology.

The F-35 is widely regarded as the most advanced multirole combat aircraft in the U.S. arsenal, incorporating stealth capabilities, sensor fusion, and encrypted communications designed to give pilots a decisive edge. Analysts warn even limited access to its systems could allow adversaries to reverse-engineer critical components or develop countermeasures. One defense source familiar with the discussions told us: "This is not just another arms sale – it is a potential transfer of technological advantage. If adversaries gain insight into how the aircraft operates, it could erode years of strategic superiority. It is frankly, idiotic."

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'There Is a Real Fear on Capitol Hill'

Source: UNSPLASH China has increased its security and infrastructure ties with Saudi Arabia.

Concerns have centered in part on China's growing ties with Saudi Arabia, including cooperation on security and infrastructure projects. Officials fear Chinese intelligence services could exploit those links to gather information on the aircraft's design and operational capabilities. While there is no suggestion Riyadh would deliberately hand over U.S. technology, intelligence officials have warned vulnerabilities could arise through indirect channels. The proposed agreement is also tied to broader diplomatic efforts in the region. Saudi Arabia has sought a formal U.S. security commitment similar to an existing arrangement with Qatar, under which Washington would treat an attack on the Gulf state as a threat to the United States. Israel, which currently remains the only Middle Eastern operator of the F-35, has historically opposed such sales to regional neighbors over concerns about maintaining its qualitative military edge. American law requires Washington to preserve that advantage when approving arms deals, creating additional political and strategic challenges for the administration. A congressional aide familiar with the review process said lawmakers were increasingly uneasy about the proposal. They said: "There is a real fear on Capitol Hill that this could set a precedent. Once you open the door to transferring this level of capability, you cannot fully control how it is used or who ultimately learns from it."

Emergency Landing Incident Raises Stakes

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Source: UNSPLASH A US F-35 conducted an emergency landing after a mission over Iran.