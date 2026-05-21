Trump Slammed for Controversial Remark About Losing '13 People' in Iran War — Prez Has 'Zero Empathy'

This comes after Trump sparked fresh health concerns after he was accused of "slurring" his words.

"The votes are rigged. You have a really rigged vote in California. You have all the mail-in ballots, everything else. Very hard to win because the elections are very dishonest," he said earlier this week. "If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would have won California, because I do great with Hispanics, but it's a rigged vote."

One X user penned, "The slurred speech is really something else. Keep in mind that Trump’s doctor said he does not wear dentures. So why are we not talking about the slurred speech of our president?"

Meanwhile, another critic alleged, "His mental decline is becoming more apparent every day."

However, Trump and his team have continued to insist that he is fit as a fiddle.

Last October, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella released a memo claiming the president was in "excellent overall health" and that his "cardiac age" was approximately "14 years younger than his chronological age."