Donald Trump's 'Slurred Speech' Sparks Fresh Health Fears as the Prez Nears 80th Birthday

As social media users attempted to make sense of his speech patterns and allegedly slurred words, some suggested he sounded "drunk," while others theorized he had suffered a "stroke."

However, Trump has said that he does not drink alcohol in the past, and there have been no reports of a stroke or other major health emergency recently.

Still, many found the clip worrisome.

"The slurred speech is really something else," one user wrote. "Keep in mind that Trump’s doctor said he does not wear dentures. So why are we not talking about the slurred speech of our president?"