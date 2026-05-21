Donald Trump's 'Slurred Speech' Sparks Fresh Health Fears as the Prez Nears 80th Birthday
May 21 2026, Published 5:53 p.m. ET
Donald Trump sparked fresh health fears after online critics claimed that he appeared to be slurring his words as he chatted with a reporter in a recent interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
This comes ahead of Trump's 80th birthday on June 14. He currently holds the record for the oldest POTUS to assume office, barely beating Joe Biden by just a few months.
What Did Trump Say?
"You have a rigged vote out there, that’s the problem. The votes are rigged. You have a really rigged vote in California," Trump told a reporter earlier this week. "You have all the mail-in ballots, everything else. Very hard to win because the elections are very dishonest."
"If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would have won California, because I do great with Hispanics. But it’s a rigged vote. They sent out 38 million votes. Nobody knows where they’re going. Of course, the Democrats do, I guess. But, disproportionately, Democrats get many more votes.”
Trump Slammed on Social Media
As social media users attempted to make sense of his speech patterns and allegedly slurred words, some suggested he sounded "drunk," while others theorized he had suffered a "stroke."
However, Trump has said that he does not drink alcohol in the past, and there have been no reports of a stroke or other major health emergency recently.
Still, many found the clip worrisome.
"The slurred speech is really something else," one user wrote. "Keep in mind that Trump’s doctor said he does not wear dentures. So why are we not talking about the slurred speech of our president?"
Another critic claimed, "His mental decline is becoming more apparent every day."
A third X user added, "The concept of Jesus coming down and being made to count votes....... Is peak delusional."
From bruising on his hands and apparent rashes on his neck to wild rants on social media, Trump has sparked physical and cognitive health concerns over the past year, both from critics on social media and from members of Congress.
Cognitive Health Concerns Swirl
As Radar previously reported, a Democrat in the House Judiciary Committee officially requested that the president take a "comprehensive" cognitive test confirming he is mentally sound to serve in office in April.
"In recent days, the country has watched President Trump’s public statements and outbursts turn increasingly incoherent, volatile, profane, deranged and threatening," Jamie Raskin said in a copy of the letter shared online. "His apparently deteriorating condition has caused tremendous alarm across the nation (and political spectrum) about the President’s cognitive function and continuing mental fitness for the office of President, and prompted concerns about the President’s wellbeing."
However, Trump and his administration have repeatedly claimed he is perfectly fine. Last October, his physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella released a memo claiming the president was in "excellent overall health."
"Comprehensive laboratory studies performed in conjunction with the visit were exceptional, including stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters," the statement read. "His cardiac age-a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG-was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age."