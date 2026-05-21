Robert De Niro Trashes Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein Jibe on Stephen Colbert's Penultimate Episode of 'The Late Show'

The unusual format saw each celebrity briefly step in as guest host while Colbert, 62, sat on the sofa answering random questions thrown at him.

Among the questions was one from De Niro, who appeared more than happy to take a swipe at Trump during the segment.

The Oscar-winning actor, 82, asked Colbert: "What number were you thinking of?"

Colbert replied: "There's a hint as to what the answer is, because whenever somebody answers the question and gives the wrong answer, I always say no; and when I give the right answer, which has happened at least twice — Meryl Streep and Ethan Hawke guessed correctly - and Ethan Hawke goes immediately, 'I know what it is. It’s three.' That’s the number I was thinking of."