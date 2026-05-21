'The Death of MAGA': Tucker Carlson Declares Republican Party Has Come to an End in Explosive Rant Following Thomas Massie's Primary Loss

As Rand Paul and Lauren Boebert campaigned for Massie's reelection, on Saturday, May 16, Trump dubbed the Kentucky representative a "disloyal, ungracious and sanctimonious FOOL, who almost never votes for even the best of Republican Values."

In another post, he called Massie a "major sleazebag" and the "worst and most unreliable Republican Congressman in the history of our Country" on his Truth Social platform.

"Kentucky, get this LOSER out of politics in Tuesday’s Election," Trump said at the time. "Vote for Ed Gallrein, a successful Kentucky farmer, and American War Hero, who only ran because he thought that Massie was so disloyal and disrespectful to your President, ME! This is a great man, Central Casting, in fact, who truly deserves to represent the fantastic people of Kentucky, a Commonwealth that I am proud to have won all three times, in record fashion! ED WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN."