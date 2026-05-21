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Home > Politics > Tucker Carlson

'The Death of MAGA': Tucker Carlson Declares Republican Party Has Come to an End in Explosive Rant Following Thomas Massie's Primary Loss

Tucker Carlson slammed MAGA in a recent installment of his podcast.
Source: MEGA

Tucker Carlson slammed MAGA in a recent installment of his podcast.

May 21 2026, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

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Former Donald Trump loyalist Tucker Carlson declared the "death of MAGA" and the present Republican Party after Congressman Thomas Massie lost his bid for reelection in Kentucky, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Carlson, who has been a fierce critic of Trump and the ongoing conflict in Iran, called the loss the "saddest moment" he'd experienced "in a long time."

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'End of the Republican Party as We Know It'

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Tucker Carlson called Thomas Massie's loss 'the end of the Republican Party.'
Source: MEGA

Tucker Carlson called Thomas Massie's loss 'the end of the Republican Party.'

"It’s not just the death of Thomas Massie’s immediate political career, which may be resurrected, one never knows," he said during a recent installment of his podcast. "It’s obviously the death of MAGA, whatever that was, but it’s also of course the end of the Republican Party as we thought we knew it."

Once again calling out the current administration, the ousted Fox News host, 57, claimed that the past year, since the 2024 presidential election brought Trump back into office, "has not made America great again."

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'The Last Year Has Diminished American Power'

Tucker Carlson proclaimed the 'death of MAGA.'
Source: MEGA

Tucker Carlson proclaimed the 'death of MAGA.'

"The last year has diminished American power at a rate some of us thought was unimaginable," Carlson added.

"We couldn’t have foreseen, less than a year and a half ago," he continued, "the damage that this administration, led by that president, for whom we campaigned and liked personally, could do to this country."

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Trump Slams Thomas Massie as the 'Worst' Republican Congressman

Donald Trump called Thomas Massie 'unreliable.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Thomas Massie 'unreliable.'

As Rand Paul and Lauren Boebert campaigned for Massie's reelection, on Saturday, May 16, Trump dubbed the Kentucky representative a "disloyal, ungracious and sanctimonious FOOL, who almost never votes for even the best of Republican Values."

In another post, he called Massie a "major sleazebag" and the "worst and most unreliable Republican Congressman in the history of our Country" on his Truth Social platform.

"Kentucky, get this LOSER out of politics in Tuesday’s Election," Trump said at the time. "Vote for Ed Gallrein, a successful Kentucky farmer, and American War Hero, who only ran because he thought that Massie was so disloyal and disrespectful to your President, ME! This is a great man, Central Casting, in fact, who truly deserves to represent the fantastic people of Kentucky, a Commonwealth that I am proud to have won all three times, in record fashion! ED WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN."

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Thomas Massie Loses Election to Ed Gallrein

Thomas Massie lost his bid on May 19.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Massie lost his bid on May 19.

On Tuesday, May 19, Massie lost his reelection campaign to Trump-backed candidate Ed Gallrein after sparking a long-term feud with the POTUS, 79, over his handling of the Epstein files.

But Massie was undeterred by his defeat and vowed to stand firm in his commitment to his goals as congressman for the remainder of his term.

"Today is the six-month anniversary of the Epstein Files Transparency Act," he said in a statement earlier this week. "We’ve taken out two dozen CEOs, an ambassador, a prince, a prime minister, a minister of culture – and that was just six months. I’ve got seven months left in Congress."

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