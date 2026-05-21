Spencer Pratt Says Jesus Christ Is His 'Political Role Model' — After Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Received Endorsement From Trump

Michaelson prefaced his question by noting Pratt's uniqueness as a candidate, explaining, "A lot of people are trying to figure out you as mayor... and get a sense of who you look up to. Obviously, you're one of one."

The host pointed out that The Hills alum has "studied politics," earning a political science degree from USC, and asked, "Who is your political role model?"

Pratt was quick to answer, "Jesus Christ."

Michaelson nodded, appearing somewhat confused, and told his guest, "Okay. I mean, that's what..." before Pratt began his explanation, saying of the son of God, "He was a politician. He had to go in and speak..." before being cut off.