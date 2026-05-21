Spencer Pratt Says Jesus Christ Is His 'Political Role Model' — After Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Received Endorsement From Trump
May 21 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt left a CNN host nearly speechless by claiming Jesus Christ is his political role model, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former reality star-turned-politician, 42, gave the curious answer and was prepared to back it up while sitting down with Elex Michaelson for a lengthy interview that aired on the network's political series, The Story Is, on May 20.
Spencer Pratt Claims Jesus Christ 'Was a Politician'
Michaelson prefaced his question by noting Pratt's uniqueness as a candidate, explaining, "A lot of people are trying to figure out you as mayor... and get a sense of who you look up to. Obviously, you're one of one."
The host pointed out that The Hills alum has "studied politics," earning a political science degree from USC, and asked, "Who is your political role model?"
Pratt was quick to answer, "Jesus Christ."
Michaelson nodded, appearing somewhat confused, and told his guest, "Okay. I mean, that's what..." before Pratt began his explanation, saying of the son of God, "He was a politician. He had to go in and speak..." before being cut off.
Spencer Pratt Declares 'I Am Not a Politician'
Michaelson then clarified his question to ask if there "are any modern politicians that you're especially studying or drawn to?"
Pratt was quick on the draw, responding, "No, I'm not a politician. I don't want to be a politician. I want to be a fighter for the people," referring to the grassroots campaign he began after becoming a community advocate following the loss of his home in the devastating and deadly January 2025 Pacific Palisades wildfire.
Despite registering as a Republican in 2020, Pratt said he's "most similar" to former President Barack Obama, a Democrat.
Donald Trump Throws His Support Behind Spencer Pratt's Mayoral Run
Pratt's praise for Obama, 64, came two days after President Donald Trump threw his support behind the Los Angeles native's campaign to become the city's next mayor.
"Oh, I'd like to see him do well. He's a character," Trump, 79, raved to reporters just before boarding Air Force One.
"I don't know him. I assume he probably supports me. Does he support me?" Trump asked. "I heard he does. I heard he's a Big MAGA person. He's doing well."
Pratt has made it clear he doesn't take political sides, stating he's "not MAGA" but an "angry Angeleno" fed up with entrenched career politicians and determined to clean up corruption in City Hall.
He's been especially vocal about Los Angeles' homelessness crisis, vowing to get drug addicts and the mentally ill off the streets and into treatment while making the garbage-strewn, graffiti-covered metropolis "camera-ready" once again.
Spencer Pratt Mocks MAGA in Newest Campaign Add
Pratt's tell-it-like-it-is personality and brutally honest style have resonated with voters, along wth his highly praised viral campaign ads.
He's currently polling in a close second place behind Democratic incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and ahead of Democratic Socialists of America candidate and longtime city councilwoman Nithya Raman. The top two vote-getters in the June 2 primary move on to the November general election.
Pratt made light of any MAGA comparisons in his latest campaign ad, released one day after Trump gave his support.
It featured three liberal men in their backyard debating who they're going to vote for, with all repeatedly saying "I'm not MAGA or anything" but complaining how the "city has gone to s---" and how one of their daughters "stepped on a needle at the playground the other day."
Eventually, they all agreed to say, on the count of three, who they are going to vote for, all stating "Pratt" while "you are not alone" appeared at the bottom of the screen.