From MTV to MAGA: Trump Endorses Ex-Reality Star Spencer Pratt for L.A. Mayor as Prez Rages Over 'Rigged' Election

"Oh, I'd like to see him do well. He's a character," Trump said of The Hills alum, who announced his candidacy in January, a year after he and wife Heidi Montag and thousands of others lost their homes in a wildfire that took out Pacific Palisades, California.

"I don't know him. I assume he probably supports me. Does he support me?" Trump asked a reporter before boarding Air Force One on May 20. "I heard he does. I heard he's a Big MAGA person. He's doing well."

Pratt has actually walked a very fine line politically in his bid for mayor, avoiding association with the president.

The former MTV star noted that while he registered as a Republican in 2020, he walks an independent line and has specifically claimed he's "not MAGA" but an "angry Angeleno" who wants to oust entrenched political elites and battle corruption in the city.