Jeff Bezos Defends Controversial $75M Melania Trump Movie as a 'Good Business Deal' — But Insists He Had 'Nothing to Do With It'

During an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box, Bezos pushed back on accusations that he has been trying to cozy up to the president through his various business ventures, including Amazon and The Washington Post.

Host Andrew Ross Sorkin specifically brought up criticism surrounding the Melania documentary, which followed the first lady around the time of the Don's second inauguration.

The project reportedly came with a $40million production budget, plus another $35million spent on marketing.