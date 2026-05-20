Trump's Global Takeover: Prez Declares He'll 'Run For Prime Minister of Israel' — Despite Hinting at Third Term in White House

However, Trump may have to put his schlep to Israel on hold if he decides to skirt the Constitution and run for a third term as U.S. president.

For years, Trump has toyed with the idea of remaining in office indefinitely. He has publicly joked about serving "three times or four times" and refused to rule out seeking another term. His campaign store has even sold "Trump 2028" hats – a gesture that now looks less like trolling and more like foreshadowing.

Sources have told Radar the president is dead set about plotting to run for a third term in 2028, despite the fact he will be 82 at the time, and a third presidential term is currently unconstitutional.

The U.S. Constitution’s 22nd Amendment limits presidents to two elected terms. However, Trump allegedly plans to argue his third term is necessary to complete his world peace initiative, which is far from over.

"Trump has told his lawyers to look into what he would have to achieve to get a third term," an insider claimed.