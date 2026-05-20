Trump's Global Takeover: Prez Declares He'll 'Run For Prime Minister of Israel' — Despite Hinting at Third Term in White House
May 20 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump apparently already has his next gig lined up when he leaves the White House in 2029, RadarOnline.com can reveal – as the next Prime Minister of Israel.
Of course, that's if he decides to leave, or if he decides to somehow run for a third term as president.
Trump Boasts About His Popularity
Speaking to reporters in Maryland before boarding Air Force One, Trump defended his foreign counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, while also claiming that new polling numbers show he'd be a shoo-in to lead the Jewish holy land.
"I'm right now at 99 percent (approval) in Israel. I could run for prime minister. So maybe after I do this, I'll go to Israel and run for prime minister," Trump boasted. "I had a poll this morning, I'm 99 percent. So that's good."
A fact check found no credible poll that shows Trump with 99 percent support in Israel. The highest recent figure is from the February 2026 JPPI Israeli Society Index, which found a still-high 73 percent of Israelis rate him better-than-average for Israel's interests.
Still, Critics online were more than happy to say "Shalom" to the Commander in Chief.
"Fine, whatever, let him go be their problem," one person slammed on Reddit, while another agreed, "The sooner the better. Don't let the door hit you in the a-- on your way out!"
A third user suggested, "So far, he's mentioned Venezuela and Israel as potential countries to run when he's done. Maybe he should give the keys to JD (Vance) and go on a world tour and see who will elect him."
While a commentator raged, "Then go to Israel, Venezuela, or wherever your delusional, demented mind thinks people still worship you. Free America and the rest of the world from your deranged, destructive presence. The whole world is tired of the damage you keep causing."
Trump x 3?
However, Trump may have to put his schlep to Israel on hold if he decides to skirt the Constitution and run for a third term as U.S. president.
For years, Trump has toyed with the idea of remaining in office indefinitely. He has publicly joked about serving "three times or four times" and refused to rule out seeking another term. His campaign store has even sold "Trump 2028" hats – a gesture that now looks less like trolling and more like foreshadowing.
Sources have told Radar the president is dead set about plotting to run for a third term in 2028, despite the fact he will be 82 at the time, and a third presidential term is currently unconstitutional.
The U.S. Constitution’s 22nd Amendment limits presidents to two elected terms. However, Trump allegedly plans to argue his third term is necessary to complete his world peace initiative, which is far from over.
"Trump has told his lawyers to look into what he would have to achieve to get a third term," an insider claimed.
Meanwhile, some Trump allies say a plan is already in place to keep him at the head of the table. Steve Bannon, who served as the White House chief strategist in Trump's first term, suggested there were "alternatives" and ways to work around the US Constitution to carry out the plot.
"He's going to get a third term," Bannon said during a video interview with The Economist. "Trump is going to be president in '28 and people ought to just get accommodated with that."
But a third Trump campaign could open a whole new presidential can of worms, according to Alexandria Hurley, founder of ABH Public Relations.
"An effort to challenge constitutional limits would likely alienate moderate voters and galvanize opposition from both parties," Hurley exclusively told Radar. "It might also shift public attention away from Trump's policy agenda and toward debates over legality and democratic integrity."
Back to Barack Obama?
It could also clear the way for someone as equally popular, if not more so, to take Trump on.
"In theory, such a move could create a precedent that allows other former presidents – like Barack Obama – to be discussed as potential candidates again," Hurley continued.
"More broadly, any serious push to extend presidential tenure could energize critics, increase voter turnout among opponents, and create a perception that the rule of law is being tested."