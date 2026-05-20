Trump's Heavenly Call: Prez Claims He 'Would Have Won California' if Jesus Christ Came Down to 'Count the Votes' in His Latest Bizarre Rant
May 20 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump thinks Jesus Christ would have been on his side during the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the president claimed he would have won the state of California if he simply had a bit of heavenly help.
The 79-year-old has been focused on religion lately, even bringing up heaven and his chances of getting past the pearly gates.
Trump Wanted Jesus Christ to 'Count the Votes'
While speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One to head to Connecticut for a commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Trump was asked about reality star Spencer Pratt's chances in the mayoral race in California.
The president admitted he'd like to see Pratt "do well" before making a 180 to once again rage about unsubstantiated accusations about California’s elections.
"If you have a rigged vote out there, that's the problem," Trump said. "The votes are rigged. You have a really rigged vote in California. You have all the mail-in ballots, everything else. Very hard to win because the elections are very dishonest."
Trump then mentioned Jesus himself, and added, "If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would have won California, because I do great with Hispanics, but it's a rigged vote."
Trump Ruffles Feathers With Jesus Christ AI-Generated Image
Despite winning the 2024 election in a battle against Kamala Harris, Trump lost California by 20 percentage points. Four years earlier, he also lost the state by 29 points to Joe Biden and by 30 points to Hillary Clinton in 2016.
While it appears Trump thinks he has Jesus in his corner, the controversial president ruffled plenty of feathers when he shared an AI-generated image of himself being embraced by the religious figure.
The picture, which originally circulated on X, showed Trump with his eyes closed as Jesus wrapped his arms around him, set against an American flag backdrop.
"The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!" Trump captioned the April 15 post.
'I Make People A lot Better'
"Trump is posting fresh blasphemies this morning," one person reacted at the time, while another added, "Can someone please, for the love of God, (pun intended) take away Trump's iPhone."
Just days earlier, Trump had posted another AI-generated image, this time seemingly depicting himself as Jesus Christ. In the image, Trump appeared dressed in red and white robes as he cured a man with his healing hand while the American flag waved in the background.
After severe backlash, Trump claimed the image had nothing to do with Jesus Christ and instead said it was all about the red cross.
"I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support," the former reality star told reporters outside of the White House. "And only the fake news could come up with that one. So I just heard about it, and I said, 'How do they come up with that?’ It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better."
While many have claimed Trump isn't a very godly man, he has still brought up religion within America, previously saying, "I think religion's very important for a country. This country was built largely on religion.
"When you have strong religion, you have less crime, it's just a fact. Whatever it may be, it's like 'Gee, I want to go to heaven, so I'm not going to do this or that.' Who knows?"
However, Trump isn't quite sure if he's bound for heaven when it's all said and done.
Earlier this year, Trump admitted he "doubts" he will make it to heaven.
"I think I'm maybe not heaven-bound," the president said while on Air Force One in November 2025. "I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I'm not sure I’m gonna be able to make heaven. But I've made life a lot better for a lot of people."