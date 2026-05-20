Trump's Heavenly Call: Prez Claims He 'Would Have Won California' if Jesus Christ Came Down to 'Count the Votes' in His Latest Bizarre Rant

While speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One to head to Connecticut for a commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Trump was asked about reality star Spencer Pratt's chances in the mayoral race in California.

The president admitted he'd like to see Pratt "do well" before making a 180 to once again rage about unsubstantiated accusations about California’s elections.

"If you have a rigged vote out there, that's the problem," Trump said. "The votes are rigged. You have a really rigged vote in California. You have all the mail-in ballots, everything else. Very hard to win because the elections are very dishonest."

Trump then mentioned Jesus himself, and added, "If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would have won California, because I do great with Hispanics, but it's a rigged vote."