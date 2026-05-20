Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Team Fires Back After Brand Gets Dragged Into Cocaine Smuggling Scandal

A delivery driver was busted after British authorities allegedly uncovered more than $8.4 million worth of cocaine hidden inside a truck loaded with SKIMS merchandise, according to the National Crime Agency, and now Kardashian, 45, is denying her brand had any involvement in the drug bust.

A massive stash of cocaine had been smuggled in a hidden compartment of a truck carrying SKIMS products.

They added, "We want to be absolutely clear: SKIMS had no knowledge whatsoever about this criminal activity. We had no connection to the smuggling operation, the driver, or the truck."

"SKIMS is aware of the recent news involving a shipment with our products," a company spokesperson told TMZ.

Jakub Jan Konkel has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for smuggling cocaine into the UK.

Polish National Jakob Jan Konkel's cross-border crime came to a screeching halt when Border Force officers intercepted him at the Port of Harwich in Essex, England, after he rolled off a ferry arriving from Hook of Holland in the Netherlands.

Authorities X-rayed the suspect’s massive cargo truck, which was hauling 28 pallets of SKIMS merchandise. While officials stressed neither the exporter nor the importer had any ties to the drug haul, investigators allegedly discovered the rig had been specially modified with a secret compartment built into the rear trailer doors to conceal the smuggled stash of cocaine.

Investigators said the truck had been specially modified with a hidden compartment built into the rear trailer doors, where authorities allegedly uncovered 90 one-kilogram packages of the drug.