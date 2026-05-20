Jeff Bezos Praises Trump as 'More Mature and Disciplined' in Second Term Despite Slumping Poll Numbers — And Insists Prez 'Has Lots of Good Ideas'

Bezos appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box with reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin on May 20, where he offered surprisingly warm remarks about Trump's second stint in the White House.

"I think he is a more mature, more disciplined version of himself than he was in his first term," Bezos said.

The Amazon founder added, "Trump has lots of good ideas. He's been right about a lot of things. You have to give him credit where credit is due."

Bezos also revealed he still occasionally seeks advice from former President Barack Obama, calling him "a very smart guy."