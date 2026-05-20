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Home > News > Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Praises Trump as 'More Mature and Disciplined' in Second Term Despite Slumping Poll Numbers — And Insists Prez 'Has Lots of Good Ideas'

split image of Jeff Bezos and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Jeff Bezos praised Donald Trump as 'more mature' and 'more disciplined' during a CNBC interview.

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May 20 2026, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

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Amazon founder Jeff Bezos heaped praise on President Donald Trump during a new CNBC interview, even as the commander-in-chief faces some of the worst approval ratings seen by a modern president at this stage of his term, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The billionaire businessman described Trump as "more mature" and "more disciplined" during a sit-down interview filmed at the Blue Origin rocket factory in Florida.

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Bezos Gives Trump Rare Public Praise

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image of The Amazon founder said Trump has 'lots of good ideas' during his second term in office.
Source: mega

The Amazon founder said Trump has 'lots of good ideas' during his second term in office.

Bezos appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box with reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin on May 20, where he offered surprisingly warm remarks about Trump's second stint in the White House.

"I think he is a more mature, more disciplined version of himself than he was in his first term," Bezos said.

The Amazon founder added, "Trump has lots of good ideas. He's been right about a lot of things. You have to give him credit where credit is due."

Bezos also revealed he still occasionally seeks advice from former President Barack Obama, calling him "a very smart guy."

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Bezos also revealed he still calls former President Barack Obama for advice.

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Trump Hits Historic Low in New Polls

image of Trump's approval rating dipped to 39 percent around the 100-day mark of his second term.
Source: mega

Trump's approval rating dipped to 39 percent around the 100-day mark of his second term.

Bezos' praise comes after Trump's favorability numbers dipped sharply at the end of April as he crossed the 100-day milestone of his second term.

A recent ABC poll found the Republican president sitting at just 39 percent approval, while 55 percent of respondents disapproved of his performance, marking the lowest rating for a president at that stage in office in roughly 80 years.

A separate Washington Post and Ipsos survey released around the same time showed nearly identical numbers, with only 39 percent approving of Trump's job performance.

The previous low watermark for a president, roughly 100 days into office, reportedly dated back to former President Harry S. Truman in 1945.

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Voters Pointed to Economy and Tariffs

image of Poll respondents pointed to economic struggles and Trump's tariff policies as key concerns.
Source: mega

Poll respondents pointed to economic struggles and Trump's tariff policies as key concerns.

Poll participants pointed to economic fears as a major factor behind growing dissatisfaction with Trump's second term.

Many linked market instability to the president’s controversial "Liberation Day" tariff announcement, which fueled concerns about a prolonged trade war and economic uncertainty.

According to the polling data, 73 percent of Americans believed the economy was in bad shape, while 53 percent said conditions had worsened under Trump's leadership.

Only 31 percent of respondents said they believed Trump's claims that his tariff strategy would eventually produce long-term economic benefits.

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Independents Also Turned Against Trump

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Source: mega

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon warned recession risks have increased amid tariff tensions.

A New York Times and Siena College survey released in late April found majorities of voters disapproved of Trump's handling of the economy, immigration, foreign trade, and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, CNN pollster Harry Enten said Trump's approval rating among independent voters had fallen even lower than during his first presidency.

"They oppose, oppose, oppose," Enten said while discussing reactions to Trump's messaging on tariffs and the economy.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon also warned that the chances of a U.S. recession have increased amid escalating tariff tensions.

"We are entering the second quarter with a markedly different operating environment than earlier this year," Solomon said during an earnings call.

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