Erika Kirk Praised by Fox News Star for Moving Forward After Husband Charlie Kirk's Horrific Assassination — 'She Continues to Try to Carry That Message of Patriotism'
May 20 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
A Fox News star and wife of a Donald Trump cabinet secretary is praising Erika Kirk for using her "faith" to help her move "forward" following the horrific assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rachel Campos-Duffy shared her admiration for Charlie's widow in a new interview, while discussing his "shocking and violent" murder on the campus of Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.
Charlie Kirk's Death Was So 'Shocking and Violent'
"It must be so difficult what she’s going through," Rachel, 54, the wife of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, said about Erika while discussing her upcoming book, All American Patriotism: Celebrating 250 Years of America's Greatness.
The Real World San Francisco alum then discussed the horrific nature of Charlie's death, getting shot in the neck as he was debating students as part of his Fall 2025 Turning Point USA campus tour.
"It's tragic enough if you have a spouse or the father of your children die in a car accident, but to have them executed on a college campus, doing peaceful, friendly debate with college students – really in the spirit of debate that our country has always encouraged and embraced – it's just so shocking and violent," Rachel noted about the TPUSA founder's death and the hands of alleged gunman Tyler Robinson.
Erika Kirk Is Carrying Charlie's 'Message of Patriotism'
"I admire the way she’s continued to move forward," Rachel said of Erika, who took over as the CEO of TPUSA in the wake of her husband's cold-blooded murder.
The mother of nine said Erika's deep Christian faith has clearly been her anchor in the devastating months since losing Charlie in such a brutal tragedy.
"She's continued carrying that message of patriotism, love for America, and faith through all of this," Rachel explained. "From the very first day after it happened, it was impossible not to notice that her faith was what was truly sustaining her."
Rachel Campos-Duffy's New Book Includes Fox News Stars' Anecdotes About America
Rachel's new book is being released under Fox News' publishing division and includes anecdotes from the network's stars, including Jesse Watters and Abby Hornacek, reflecting on what America's great outdoors taught them about the nation.
It even includes a story about a Duffy family road trip, recalled by Sean, where "impromptu decisions led to lessons in character" while traveling to the Grand Canyon.
Rachel had hoped conservative firebrand Charlie would write the foreword to her new book, and was thrilled when Erika agreed to take over the honors after his death.
Erika Kirk Wrote the Foreword to Rachel Campos-Duffy's New Book
"I was really honored that she said yes. What's really touching is even just the first lines," Rachel described what Erika penned for her book.
She longingly noted, "Charlie never got to see America turn 250, and some days that thought still settles heavy in my heart."
Rachel shared about the MAGA powerhouse's widow, "She just talks about how much he would have loved all the celebrations that are happening around this anniversary, and his love for the country. … Erika did an amazing job."