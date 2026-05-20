Erika Kirk Praised by Fox News Star for Moving Forward After Husband Charlie Kirk's Horrific Assassination — 'She Continues to Try to Carry That Message of Patriotism'

"It must be so difficult what she’s going through," Rachel, 54, the wife of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, said about Erika while discussing her upcoming book, All American Patriotism: Celebrating 250 Years of America's Greatness.

The Real World San Francisco alum then discussed the horrific nature of Charlie's death, getting shot in the neck as he was debating students as part of his Fall 2025 Turning Point USA campus tour.

"It's tragic enough if you have a spouse or the father of your children die in a car accident, but to have them executed on a college campus, doing peaceful, friendly debate with college students – really in the spirit of debate that our country has always encouraged and embraced – it's just so shocking and violent," Rachel noted about the TPUSA founder's death and the hands of alleged gunman Tyler Robinson.