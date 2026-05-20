Bombshell Twist in Charlie Kirk Murder Case — Video Statement From Alleged Assassin Tyler Robinson's Trans Lover Lance Twiggs to Be Played at Court Hearing
May 20 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
Tyler Robinson's trans lover is expected to film a video statement to be played at an upcoming hearing for the alleged killer of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can report.
Lance Twiggs has been in hiding since the activist was gunned down on a Utah college campus, and is no longer under FBI protection.
What Does Twiggs Know?
Twiggs is expected to make his first public remarks about the case when he shares a video message at a July hearing. He mysteriously vanished without a trace in September, sparking speculation about what he knew regarding Robinson's alleged plans.
Neighbors at the time reported the 22-year-old left the 3-bedroom condo in St. George, Utah, he shared with Robinson, leaving behind his messy car and even leaving the lights on inside.
After months in seclusion, Twiggs was spotted in February living with his parents in Texas. When a reporter approached the previously hidden Twiggs at a nearby gas station, he stammered and refused to answer any questions.
"No, no, no. I cannot answer any questions," he nervously garbled before jumping in his car and speeding off.
Twiggs Has Been 'Laying Low'
Twiggs, who is transitioning from male to female, has not been charged with any crimes, but FBI agents continue to try to determine just how much, if anything, he knew about the attack on Kirk.
His location had stymied searchers for months. Officials with the Washington County Sheriff's Office previously told Radar they did not know Twiggs' whereabouts and shared that the FBI had taken over the investigation.
Sheriff Nate Brooksby did reveal that Twiggs was in a "safe space very far away from St. George" and needed to "lay low for a long time."
Robinson's Revealing Text Messages
Robinson's lover could hold the key to determining what happened the day Kirk was shot and killed. According to the text messages, Robinson confessed his crime to Twiggs moments after the father-of-two was shot in the neck, though it does not appear the roommate alerted police.
One of the texts allegedly instructed Twiggs to look under his keyboard, where a note was discovered which states: "If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry.
"I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text," the letter continues. "I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it."
The alleged shooter went on to apologize and explain he was going to be "stuck in (Orem)" where UVU's campus is located, "for a little while longer" as he scrambled to retrieve their weapon and flee the crime scene.
Twiggs Shares His Shock at the Murder
Twiggs was apparently blindsided by the confession, replying in a text of his own, "You're joking, right????"
When Twiggs asked why he shot Kirk, the alleged killer said because he "had enough of (Kirk's) hatred" and "some hate can't be negotiated out."
He also instructed Twiggs to "Delete this exchange" and ordered them not to speak to any media, law enforcement, or answer any questions.
Robinson is facing multiple charges, including aggravated murder, tied to the September 10 shooting at Utah Valley University. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.