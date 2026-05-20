Bombshell Twist in Charlie Kirk Murder Case — Video Statement From Alleged Assassin Tyler Robinson's Trans Lover Lance Twiggs to Be Played at Court Hearing 

Twiggs is expected to make his first public remarks about the case when he shares a video message at a July hearing. He mysteriously vanished without a trace in September, sparking speculation about what he knew regarding Robinson's alleged plans.

Neighbors at the time reported the 22-year-old left the 3-bedroom condo in St. George, Utah, he shared with Robinson, leaving behind his messy car and even leaving the lights on inside.

After months in seclusion, Twiggs was spotted in February living with his parents in Texas. When a reporter approached the previously hidden Twiggs at a nearby gas station, he stammered and refused to answer any questions.

"No, no, no. I cannot answer any questions," he nervously garbled before jumping in his car and speeding off.