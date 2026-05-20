Meghan Markle’s 'Lonely' Anniversary Post with Husband Prince Harry Sparks Brutal Fan Reaction: 'It's Getting Really Desperate'
May 20 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle’s video showing herself and Prince Harry quietly celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary at home in Montecito, without public well-wishes from relatives or any Hollywood A-listers, has been branded "sad" as the duo's life continues to become more isolated, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Critics were quick to notice the "lonely" image of Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, quietly gathered in their kitchen with their two children. It was a dramatic fall from the "spectacle" of their May 19, 2018, royal wedding, when they were surrounded by the royal family, celebrity pals, and a glittering crowd of 600 guests.
Anniversary Distraction From Swiss Speech Debacle
Fresh off her Geneva trip, where fewer than 100 people reportedly turned up to hear Markle speak about shielding children from the dangers of social media, the former actress appeared eager to move past her latest PR blow.
But Markle only deepened the awkwardness by posting an intimate video of a barefoot and sweatpants-clad Harry serenading her in their kitchen with a "Happy Anniversary" tune while presenting her with a lemon elderflower cake topped with four towering candles.
The couple’s children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 4, sweetly chimed in, singing to "mama" during the birthday-style moment where there was a lack of decorations, guests, or any real fanfare marking the once-glamorous royal couple’s wedding anniversary.
'Such a Lonely, Isolated Family'
Royal watchers on X couldn't help but notice how the couple had no friends or family to share in their celebration.
"It's really getting desperate. I almost feel sorry for her at this point," one person shared about the video, with a second writing, "It is such a lonely, isolated family."
"New video of Meghan & Harry anniversary 'celebration.' It’s so sad to celebrate birthdays & anniversaries alone, with no family, nor friends, no outing," a third user noted while posting the video, along with a photo of Lili's second birthday party, which only included her parents.
"Imagine going from a wedding packed with A-listers to 8 years later and yet not one visible celebrity friend, not one 'bestie,' not one A-lister or family publicly wishing them a happy anniversary. No posts, no flowers, no tributes… just silence. That is one hell of a social decline," a fourth person observed.
"This video is so cringe. Is it an Anniversary celebration or a birthday party?" a fifth pondered about the odd cake serenade from Harry to his wife.
Only Shared Anniversary Wishes Came From a British Airways Flight Crew
Markle also shared a single card the couple had received from the crew of a British Airways flight she had apparently taken back from Heathrow to Los Angeles, which drew more jeers.
It read, "Dearest Harry and Meghan, Wishing you a wonderful Wedding Anniversary. With Love, The whole British Airways family," and included various signatures at the top of the card, along with flight number 269 and the date May 18.
"Thanks to this amazing flight crew for all the love yesterday. Appreciate all your memories and kind words," the California native wrote over the Instagram Story showing the note.
Meghan Markle Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos
Markle also flooded Instagram with never-before-seen snapshots from the couple’s royal wedding and lavish reception, but the carefully curated posts featured only herself and Harry.
Not a single family member, celebrity pal, or close friend appeared in the anniversary photo dump, aside from one image showing music icon Elton John performing at the star-studded reception.