Meghan Markle’s 'Lonely' Anniversary Post with Husband Prince Harry Sparks Brutal Fan Reaction: 'It's Getting Really Desperate'

Royal watchers on X couldn't help but notice how the couple had no friends or family to share in their celebration.

"It's really getting desperate. I almost feel sorry for her at this point," one person shared about the video, with a second writing, "It is such a lonely, isolated family."

"New video of Meghan & Harry anniversary 'celebration.' It’s so sad to celebrate birthdays & anniversaries alone, with no family, nor friends, no outing," a third user noted while posting the video, along with a photo of Lili's second birthday party, which only included her parents.

"Imagine going from a wedding packed with A-listers to 8 years later and yet not one visible celebrity friend, not one 'bestie,' not one A-lister or family publicly wishing them a happy anniversary. No posts, no flowers, no tributes… just silence. That is one hell of a social decline," a fourth person observed.

"This video is so cringe. Is it an Anniversary celebration or a birthday party?" a fifth pondered about the odd cake serenade from Harry to his wife.