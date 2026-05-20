Former CIA Scientist Claims the US Government Knows of 'Four Species of Aliens' — After Trump Ordered UFO Files Be Released to the Public
May 20 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
There have been several species of aliens recovered by the US government, RadarOnline.com can reveal, at least that is what a former CIA scientist is sensationally claiming.
The head-turning claims come just weeks after the Department of Defense released 162 files related to UFOs, with some files dating back decades.
'There Are at Least Four Types'
Dr. Hal Puthoff has claimed people who have recovered crashed UFOs encountered "at least four separate types of life."
"There are at least four types. Four separate types," Dr. Puthoff, a physicist and electrical engineer who worked on the intelligence community's psychic spy and UFO research programs back in the 1970s and 1980s, said on Steve Bartlett's The Diary of a CEO podcast.
He continued, "Now, I have not had direct access to that, but I believe the people I talked to. Four different types of life, at least."
Dr. Puthoff is not the only notable figure who has claimed this, as physicist Dr. Eric Davis previously testified in Congress that "Grays, Nordics, Insectoids, and Reptilians" are the four species. Dr. Davis has worked on top-secret Pentagon projects in the past.
The Four Types of Alien Species Revealed
According to Dr. Davis, these entities are human-sized and may be linked to classified reverse-engineering programs allegedly taking place all over the world.
"There are typically multiple species people are familiar with," Dr. Davis told Congress during his testimony. "'The greys, the Nordics... People are talking about reptilians and insectoids. It's not that they're reptilian or insectoid. It's that they resemble, to the percipient, a reptile or insect-type humanoid. Because they have a head, and four limbs, and a torso."
The Greys are the most well-known type of alien species, as they are most popular for being portrayed in Hollywood films and TV shows. They are notable for their four-foot-tall stature and feature big heads and huge black eyes. Nordics, however, are believed to have blonde hair and blue eyes, and closely resemble tall humans.
Reptilians are said to look like serpents, but can shape-shift, while Insectoids allegedly look like giant mantis.
Inside the UFO Files
Earlier this year, President Trump directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other federal agencies to begin combing through UFO files and start releasing them to the public.
Those highly anticipated files were released on May 8, and included a bizarre clip, captured in 2013 and submitted by US Central Command personnel, in which an "eight-pointed star" was captured moving quickly left and right across the sky.
According to a description on the UFO files website released by the department, "This video depicts an area of contrast resembling an eight-pointed star with arms of alternating length."
Also in the files, a record of a US military aircraft spotting what was described as a "super-hot" object during a secret mission was also included. The sighting is said to have occurred in a mountainous region close to what is said to have been a government site.
The report notes the strange orb then headed east at a "high rate of speed and then broke into two objects."
"After a few seconds, a third orb flared up below the two, and then another one below that one until there were four or five in total below the original two,” the report listed.
It concluded, "After a few seconds, the orbs began to flare down in reverse order while appearing to be stationary until visual was lost."
Many believe the UFO files drop is simply a ploy by Trump to "distract" from all the other issues currently drowning Americans.
"When you're bleeding in the news cycle, throw something shiny overboard and hope the sharks chase it instead," Christopher Lee, a political strategist for Foresight Strategic Advisors, previously told Radar. "The problem is every grift has a shelf life."
"You have to prove the magic tonic actually works," he continued. "In this case, give actual proof that gas prices have dropped, that the chaos stopped & that someone's actually in charge for once."