Former CIA Scientist Claims the US Government Knows of 'Four Species of Aliens' — After Trump Ordered UFO Files Be Released to the Public

Dr. Hal Puthoff has claimed people who have recovered crashed UFOs encountered "at least four separate types of life."

"There are at least four types. Four separate types," Dr. Puthoff, a physicist and electrical engineer who worked on the intelligence community's psychic spy and UFO research programs back in the 1970s and 1980s, said on Steve Bartlett's The Diary of a CEO podcast.

He continued, "Now, I have not had direct access to that, but I believe the people I talked to. Four different types of life, at least."

Dr. Puthoff is not the only notable figure who has claimed this, as physicist Dr. Eric Davis previously testified in Congress that "Grays, Nordics, Insectoids, and Reptilians" are the four species. Dr. Davis has worked on top-secret Pentagon projects in the past.