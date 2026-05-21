Disgraced California Father Pleads Guilty to Incest Months After Teen Daughter Dies by Suicide — And Was Slapped With a Three-Year Prison Sentence

A California father who brutally raped his own teenage daughter has been sentenced to just three years in prison, RadarOnline.com can report. Stephen Chavez pleaded guilty to one felony count of incest and one misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol to a minor in connection with the abuse of his 18-year-old biological daughter, Makayla Settles, who later died by suicide.

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Source: gofundme Settles had just moved to California to start a new life with her dad.

Settles, 18, was staying with her biological father, Chavez, at his home in Moorpark, Calif., in July 2025. According to Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, "After a day of drinking at a family gathering, Chavez purchased additional alcohol for him and his daughter to drink at home." "Chavez then engaged in sexual intercourse with her." Settles died by suicide several months later, in December 2025. Her family said the teen moved to the Los Angeles suburb of Moorpark in July, eager for a "fresh start" with her dad. She was also looking forward to starting college. "Makayla placed her trust and well-being in the defendant’s care, moving from North Carolina to California to start a new life with him," said Deputy District Attorney Tessa McCarty. "The defendant violated this trust and shattered the father-daughter relationship in an unimaginable way, conduct for which prison is the only appropriate sentence."

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Source: ventura county DA

Since Settles was 18 at the time of the attack, and no longer a minor, Chavez faced limited charges. But social media users still expressed outrage at what they called a light sentence. "This monster gets only 3 years for raping his own daughter and pushing her to suicide?" one shocked person shared on X. "California’s justice system is a complete joke. He abused his position as a father, and they treat it like a parking ticket. Disgusting." Another person agreed, "Three years - this is so sad and unbelievable. Really just beyond pathetic. What a tragic waste," while one person exclaimed, "What a disgusting pig! There is a special place in h--l for him." A fourth person expressed: "He won’t last three years inside unless he’s put in protective custody; prison justice is sometimes the only justice."

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Source: ventura county DA Chavez was led away in cuffs after pleading guilty

Settles' mom said her daughter moved in with Chavez, 41, with promises of a car and a college savings fund. "She was so confident that over there everything was just going to be a dream," Carolina Sandoval said. "California living, like what you see on TV."

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Source: Gofundme A crushed Makayla took her life months after the attack.