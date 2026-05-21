The UK Is Trying to Take Back Control of Immigration Processes: What Challenges May Nigerians Face in 2026?

It's advisable to submit a comprehensive visa application with the help of an immigration lawyer. As such, if you want to join your unmarried partner in the UK, you can seek legal assistance with the application for a UK Unmarried Partner visa from Nigeria . This article explains the UK immigration policy changes in 2026, including their impact on Nigerian citizens, the application process, and other relevant details.

Some of the reforms specified in the White Paper have already been enforced from 2025 to early 2026. However, others are yet to come into force before the end of 2026. While the UK remains a sought-after destination for most Nigerian nationals seeking to study, work, or reunite with their families, recent updates to UK immigration rules have made the UK visa application process stricter. This has posed a significant challenge for UK visa applicants worldwide, including Nigerian citizens.

The United Kingdom has continued to seek total control of its borders. This is in response to political pressure, economic needs, and public concerns about migration levels. To address these issues, the UK government released an immigration White Paper on May 12, 2025. It was aimed at restoring control over the UK immigration system.

Leading to the UK immigration changes in 2026, the UK government in 2025 made it clear that reducing net migration is a priority. This resulted in reforms that affect visa eligibility, increased financial thresholds, and compliance checks. The immigration reforms Nigerian nationals must be aware of in 2026 include:

Increased English Requirement

From January 8, 2026, the Home Office increased the English requirement for the Higher Potential Individual, Scale-up, and Skilled Worker visas. Instead of Level B1, Nigerian applicants must now get to Level B2 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

Increased Visa Fees

The Home Office has announced the increase of UK visa fees across crucial sectors from April 8, 2026. These higher fees make UK immigration more expensive, and add more financial pressure on you. These visa fees include:

Short-term Visitor visas would now cost £135, up from £127.

A regular Student visa would now cost £558, up from £524.

Skilled Worker visa cost would now be £819, up from £769.

The Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) application fee is now £3,226, up from £3,029.

eVisa Transition

The UK government switched to an eVisa-based digital immigration system on February 25, 2026. As such, Nigerian applicants no longer need both a Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) and a physical visa sticker (vignette).

Your Nigerian passport is now connected to your eVisa. You can also track your immigration status online through your UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account. This helps you to easily prove that you have the right to reside, work, and rent a property in the UK.

Earned Settlement

The UK government proposed the earned settlement system. Under this plan, you will be required to live in the United Kingdom for up to 10 years before you qualify for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), instead of the current 5 years. However, you may be exempt if you're on a family visa or you are a highly skilled worker contributing to the UK economy.

Additionally, there are discussions about removing the 10-year-long residence route and replacing it with stricter requirements. Although the Home Office plans to introduce these changes from April 2026, the exact timeline hasn't been revealed.