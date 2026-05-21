Commercial Car Accidents Increasing on Suburban Roads: Know More!

In Colorado, you must have seen commercial cars zooming through the stop sign at the end of the street. Cargo vehicles double-parked at the corner, partially blocking the intersection, are also a common sight. The most common reason is that the driver has gone to deliver a package to a customer. These are quite commonplace but can lead to mishaps.

If you search online for "car crashes in the last 24 hours near me," you will mostly find addresses of residential and suburban streets through which you drive every day. The increasing number of accidents in these areas is due to the large volume of boxes being delivered to homes in Colorado.