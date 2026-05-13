EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Brands Right-Wing Firebrand Tucker Carlson a Domestic Terrorist' as MAGA Civil War Implodes Into 'All-Time Low'
May 13 2026, Published 11:44 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has been plunged deeper into an increasingly bitter MAGA feud after one of his top counterterrorism officials appeared to liken former Fox News star Tucker Carlson to an extremist figure amid a widening civil war on the American right.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the extraordinary clash erupted after Sebastian Gorka, Trump’s Senior Director for Counterterrorism, discussed Carlson and white nationalist commentator Nick Fuentes during an interview with Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow.
MAGA Civil War Keeps Escalating
The exchange came as tensions continue to simmer within Trump’s political base over foreign policy, free speech and the fallout from uproar over the Republican president's Iran conflict.
Critics on both the left and right have seized on the remarks as evidence of a movement increasingly fractured by ideological purges and loyalty tests.
"Let’s come back to right-wing extremism. Do you regard it as a threat at all?" Marlow asked Gorka during the interview.
"I mean, is there any? I guess that’s the question. I'm assuming there’s a little bit because it’s a big country, there’s a little bit of everything, but is there really anything?"
Gorka replied: "Right now, we are not seeing comparable trend lines to violence on the right as we see on the left."
Gorka Turns on Tucker Carlson
But the Trump official escalated the dispute when he questioned whether Carlson and Fuentes should still be viewed as part of the conservative movement at all.
Gorka added: "It’s up to people like you. I’m not a political analyst anymore, I’m a counterterrorism government employee, but we have to have an effective, accurate snapshot of who is part of the conservative movement today, because I would say to you I’m not sure that Nick Fuentes or Tucker Carlson are conservatives."
He continued: "If you are lauding a Sharia law, if you are saying that there are Muslim states that seem to be better qualitatively than America in terms of freedom and prosperity, I’m not sure that means you’re part of the conservative movement."
Gorka also said: "So, if you remove those individuals and you understand that they’re not conservatives, what's left? Who are the people in the mainstream of the conservative movement, Alex, who are saying violence is okay? Hard to find people who aren’t fringe figures."
Critics Accuse Gorka of Censorship
The remarks immediately triggered backlash, with critics accusing the administration of attempting to marginalize dissenting voices inside Trump’s political coalition.
Left-wing journalist Ken Klippenstein mocked Gorka’s comments and argued the controversy had less to do with extremism than political loyalty to Trump.
He also ridiculed the suggestion Carlson "lauded" Sharia law.
Ken added: "I’m an absolutist when it comes to free speech, for the right and the left (and anyone inside or outside that spectrum). Gorka, as a government official, has no business sticking his nose into whether people define America in the same way he does.
"And let's be real: none of this is actually about extremism. It’s about the fact that Carlson, like Fuentes, recently broke with Trump – bitterly – over the Iran War. That’s the real offense."
MAGA Civil War Turns Brutal
Carlson, once one of Trump's most influential media allies, has increasingly diverged from sections of the MAGA establishment over interventionist foreign policy and America's role overseas.
Fuentes has likewise remained a deeply divisive figure on the right, frequently provoking outrage over his inflammatory rhetoric.
A source told us: "This clearly shows Trump has decided to brand Carlson in the same class as a domestic terrorist.
"This simply marks another sad public rupture within Trump’s regime as competing factions battle for influence, with ideological disputes now spilling into open warfare between former allies. This really is an all-time low, even for the MAGA mob."
Carlson has not explicitly lauded Sharia law itself, but he has received backlash for suggesting Islamic societies in Gulf states – often associated with Sharia – are "more advanced" and stable compared to Western societies.