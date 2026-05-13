EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Brands Right-Wing Firebrand Tucker Carlson a Domestic Terrorist' as MAGA Civil War Implodes Into 'All-Time Low'

The exchange came as tensions continue to simmer within Trump’s political base over foreign policy, free speech and the fallout from uproar over the Republican president's Iran conflict.

Critics on both the left and right have seized on the remarks as evidence of a movement increasingly fractured by ideological purges and loyalty tests.

"Let’s come back to right-wing extremism. Do you regard it as a threat at all?" Marlow asked Gorka during the interview.

"I mean, is there any? I guess that’s the question. I'm assuming there’s a little bit because it’s a big country, there’s a little bit of everything, but is there really anything?"

Gorka replied: "Right now, we are not seeing comparable trend lines to violence on the right as we see on the left."