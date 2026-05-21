EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Slammed for 'Using Anti-Semitism Plea to Try and Worm His Way Back into King Charles' Good Books'
May 21 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is being accused by critics inside royal circles of attempting to rebuild ties with King Charles III by speaking out on anti-Semitism and other major British issues as he quietly positions himself for a more permanent public role in the UK after years of royal exile in California.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex, who stepped back from royal duties alongside his wife Meghan Markle, 44, in 2020 before relocating to Montecito, has increasingly re-entered the British public debate through speeches, articles, and public appearances focused on humanitarian causes, including Ukraine, environmentalism, veterans' welfare, and rising anti-Semitism.
Prince Harry 'Desperate' To Rebuild His Image In Britain
According to insiders, communication between Harry's team and Buckingham Palace has continued intermittently since a private meeting between aides last year, with both sides reportedly attempting to avoid unnecessary public conflict despite the deep fractures left by Harry's memoir Spare, his Netflix projects, and repeated criticism of royal life.
A royal source told us: "Harry appears determined to create a new version of himself within British public life – one that exists outside the formal machinery of the monarchy but still carries the weight and visibility of his royal background."
The insider added: "Harry clearly wants to be viewed less as an estranged prince chasing celebrity projects and more as a serious humanitarian and international figure whose opinions on major social and political issues still matter in Britain."
Palace Suspects Harry Has Cynical Motives
But another palace source claimed Harry's recent interventions were being viewed with suspicion by some figures close to the King.
"There are people inside royal circles who think Harry is deliberately choosing causes like anti-Semitism because they overlap with issues Charles also feels deeply about to worm his way back into his father's good books," the insider insisted.
They added: "Harry is desperate to present himself as thoughtful, compassionate and statesmanlike – even though neither is his strong suit."
A second source added: "Some people feel the timing of these statements is far too convenient. Every speech, article or public intervention seems carefully calibrated to remind Britain that Harry still sees himself as a major national figure despite leaving royal duties behind."
Op-Ed Timed to Clash With King Charles Visit
Questions intensified after Harry published an article in the New Statesman condemning anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim hatred in Britain on the same day Charles privately visited London's Jewish community following hate-fueled April stabbing attacks in the UK capital.
According to insiders, palace officials were uneasy about the overlap, particularly because Harry no longer represents the monarchy in any formal capacity.
A palace insider said: "From the Palace perspective, Harry is acting entirely as a private individual now and not as someone representing the monarchy or speaking with institutional authority.
"Some insiders believe there is an element of personal image management involved, with concerns that every carefully timed speech, article, or public statement also helps maintain Harry's relevance, media profile, and commercial brand on the international stage."
Father and Son Aligned on Key Social Issues
Despite the tensions, Harry and Charles have publicly appeared aligned on several social issues in recent months, including support for Britain's Jewish community and continued backing for Ukraine.
Harry also joined Prince William, 44, in publicly celebrating the 100th birthday of broadcaster David Attenborough and his environmental work.
One palace aide said: "At the core of it, Harry and Charles share far more similarities than people sometimes acknowledge publicly. They were shaped by the same royal system and both developed strong views about humanitarian issues because of the unusual lives they have lived."
Harry is expected to return to Britain next year ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, although sources say there are currently no plans for a formal reconciliation with Charles amid ongoing disagreements over security arrangements for Meghan and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four.