Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Slammed for 'Using Anti-Semitism Plea to Try and Worm His Way Back into King Charles' Good Books'

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: Mega

Prince Harry faced backlash over claims tied to King Charles relations.

Contact us by Email

May 21 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry is being accused by critics inside royal circles of attempting to rebuild ties with King Charles III by speaking out on anti-Semitism and other major British issues as he quietly positions himself for a more permanent public role in the UK after years of royal exile in California.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex, who stepped back from royal duties alongside his wife Meghan Markle, 44, in 2020 before relocating to Montecito, has increasingly re-entered the British public debate through speeches, articles, and public appearances focused on humanitarian causes, including Ukraine, environmentalism, veterans' welfare, and rising anti-Semitism.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry 'Desperate' To Rebuild His Image In Britain

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry
Source: Mega

Prince Harry increasingly re-entered British public debate through speeches.

According to insiders, communication between Harry's team and Buckingham Palace has continued intermittently since a private meeting between aides last year, with both sides reportedly attempting to avoid unnecessary public conflict despite the deep fractures left by Harry's memoir Spare, his Netflix projects, and repeated criticism of royal life.

A royal source told us: "Harry appears determined to create a new version of himself within British public life – one that exists outside the formal machinery of the monarchy but still carries the weight and visibility of his royal background."

The insider added: "Harry clearly wants to be viewed less as an estranged prince chasing celebrity projects and more as a serious humanitarian and international figure whose opinions on major social and political issues still matter in Britain."

Article continues below advertisement

Palace Suspects Harry Has Cynical Motives

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: Mega

Harry's team maintained intermittent communication with Buckingham Palace.

But another palace source claimed Harry's recent interventions were being viewed with suspicion by some figures close to the King.

"There are people inside royal circles who think Harry is deliberately choosing causes like anti-Semitism because they overlap with issues Charles also feels deeply about to worm his way back into his father's good books," the insider insisted.

They added: "Harry is desperate to present himself as thoughtful, compassionate and statesmanlike – even though neither is his strong suit."

A second source added: "Some people feel the timing of these statements is far too convenient. Every speech, article or public intervention seems carefully calibrated to remind Britain that Harry still sees himself as a major national figure despite leaving royal duties behind."

Article continues below advertisement

Op-Ed Timed to Clash With King Charles Visit

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: Mega

Figures close to the King viewed the recent interventions with suspicion.

Questions intensified after Harry published an article in the New Statesman condemning anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim hatred in Britain on the same day Charles privately visited London's Jewish community following hate-fueled April stabbing attacks in the UK capital.

According to insiders, palace officials were uneasy about the overlap, particularly because Harry no longer represents the monarchy in any formal capacity.

A palace insider said: "From the Palace perspective, Harry is acting entirely as a private individual now and not as someone representing the monarchy or speaking with institutional authority.

"Some insiders believe there is an element of personal image management involved, with concerns that every carefully timed speech, article, or public statement also helps maintain Harry's relevance, media profile, and commercial brand on the international stage."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's Solo Power Play — 'Diva Duchess' Demanded Geneva Trip Was Prince Harry-Free to Have Her 'Own Moment'

Photo of King Charles

King Charles Death Announcement Error Sparks Panic as Radio Station Issues Groveling Apology for 'Any Distress Caused'

Father and Son Aligned on Key Social Issues

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: Mega

The duke published a column in the New Statesman condemning hatred.

Despite the tensions, Harry and Charles have publicly appeared aligned on several social issues in recent months, including support for Britain's Jewish community and continued backing for Ukraine.

Harry also joined Prince William, 44, in publicly celebrating the 100th birthday of broadcaster David Attenborough and his environmental work.

One palace aide said: "At the core of it, Harry and Charles share far more similarities than people sometimes acknowledge publicly. They were shaped by the same royal system and both developed strong views about humanitarian issues because of the unusual lives they have lived."

Harry is expected to return to Britain next year ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, although sources say there are currently no plans for a formal reconciliation with Charles amid ongoing disagreements over security arrangements for Meghan and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.