Vanessa Trump Confessed She Felt 'Truly Blessed' Celebrating Daughter Kai's High School Graduation Before Shock Cancer Diagnosis Announcement
May 21 2026, Published 5:35 p.m. ET
Vanessa Trump was savoring one of the happiest chapters of her life just before announcing her shocking breast cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Her daughter, Kai Trump, shared sweet behind-the-scenes moments with her mom in a YouTube vlog documenting her high school graduation day, during which an overjoyed Vanessa, 48, gushed that she felt "so truly blessed."
Vanessa Trump Shared Heartbreaking Cancer Diagnosis
Kai, 19, released the Vlog one day after Vanessa shared her "personal health update" via Instagram on May 20.
Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife revealed she had "recently been diagnosed with breast cancer," but didn't share an exact date. Thus, it's unclear whether it was before or after Kai's May 15 graduation from The Benjamin School in Jupiter, Florida.
Vanessa shared that she's "working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan" and had already undergone a "procedure" earlier this week.
Vanessa Trump 'Couldn't Be More Proud' of Daughter Kai's Accomplishments
In the video, Kai and her mom shared side-by-side beauty treatments on her big day, first stopping by the hair salon, then having a makeup artist come to the house to glam them up before heading to the ceremony.
"I can't believe she's graduating today...it's just amazing how I can still remember bringing her to the Young Twos program and then now here she is graduating at 19, going off to college," Vanessa reminisced while getting her blonde locks blown out.
The former model shared her relief that Kai will be attending the University of Miami as a golf recruit in the fall.
"But thank God she's not too far away. She's close by. But it's very exciting," a beaming Vanessa shared about the graduation milestone. "I'm very proud of her. I couldn't be more proud."
Vanessa Trump Gushed 'I'm Truly Blessed'
Vanessa's stylist pointed out that Kai is her first child to graduate from high school, as she and Don Jr. have four other children between the ages of 11 and 17.
"This is my first out of the five. This is my first. But you couldn't ask for a better role model. She has been such a great guidance to her younger siblings. So, I'm truly blessed," she raved about Kai.
Back at home, the teen shared that she hadn't had her makeup professionally done since her grandfather Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration in January 2025.
Getting Glam for Kai Trump's High Schol Graudation
Both mother and daughter appeared in great spirits as they got ready for Kai's graduation ceremony.
Vanessa shared about her outfit for the night, "I'm going to wear a white dress, but I'm not graduating. I know everyone who's graduating is wearing a white dress."
Later in the video, Kai's parents were seen seated in the same row at her ceremony, although they were separated by four other guests.
Between Don Jr. and Vanessa were his fiancée, Bettina Anderson; his half-sister, Tiffany Trump, her husband, Michael Boulos, and the exes' eldest son, Don III.
The whole family got on their feet and cheered as Kai walked the stage in her cap and gown. The group later went out to dinner at the local restaurant Blackbird to celebrate the memorable moment.