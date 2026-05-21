Vanessa Trump Confessed She Felt 'Truly Blessed' Celebrating Daughter Kai's High School Graduation Before Shock Cancer Diagnosis Announcement

Her daughter, Kai Trump , shared sweet behind-the-scenes moments with her mom in a YouTube vlog documenting her high school graduation day, during which an overjoyed Vanessa, 48, gushed that she felt "so truly blessed."

Vanessa Trump was savoring one of the happiest chapters of her life just before announcing her shocking breast cancer diagnosis , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Vanessa shared that she's "working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan" and had already undergone a "procedure" earlier this week.

Donald Trump Jr. 's ex-wife revealed she had "recently been diagnosed with breast cancer," but didn't share an exact date. Thus, it's unclear whether it was before or after Kai's May 15 graduation from The Benjamin School in Jupiter, Florida.

Kai, 19, released the Vlog one day after Vanessa shared her "personal health update" via Instagram on May 20.

Vanessa Trump said she is relieved Kai is staying close to home for college.

In the video, Kai and her mom shared side-by-side beauty treatments on her big day, first stopping by the hair salon, then having a makeup artist come to the house to glam them up before heading to the ceremony.

"I can't believe she's graduating today...it's just amazing how I can still remember bringing her to the Young Twos program and then now here she is graduating at 19, going off to college," Vanessa reminisced while getting her blonde locks blown out.

The former model shared her relief that Kai will be attending the University of Miami as a golf recruit in the fall.

"But thank God she's not too far away. She's close by. But it's very exciting," a beaming Vanessa shared about the graduation milestone. "I'm very proud of her. I couldn't be more proud."