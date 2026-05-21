Kai Trump Heaps Praise on Mom Vanessa After Revealing Shock Cancer Battle — 'She's the Strongest Person I Know'

Sharing a message on her Instagram story alongside a photo of them posing together, the golfer wrote: “Strongest person I know. Love you,” alongside a red heart.

Vanessa also received backing from former sister-in-law Ivanka Trump, who wrote "Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama,” in the comments section of the post containing her statement on Instagram posted Wednesday.

She wrote: "I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.

"I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me. I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me.

"Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery. Vanessa.”