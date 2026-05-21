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Kai Trump Heaps Praise on Mom Vanessa After Revealing Shock Cancer Battle — 'She's the Strongest Person I Know'

picture of Vanessa Trump and Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer;Instagram

Kai Trump has showed her support for mom Vanessa courtesy of touching Instagram post.

May 21 2026, Published 8:22 a.m. ET

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Kai Trump has sent a touching six-word message to mom Vanessa after her breast cancer diagnosis.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 19-year-old, and eldest grandchild of President Donald Trump, took to Instagram to throw support behind her mom, days after celebrating her high school graduation.

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'Strongest Person I Know'

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picture of Vanessa Trump and Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer;Instagram

Kai shared a touching message to her mom Vanessa on instagram

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Sharing a message on her Instagram story alongside a photo of them posing together, the golfer wrote: “Strongest person I know. Love you,” alongside a red heart.

Vanessa also received backing from former sister-in-law Ivanka Trump, who wrote "Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama,” in the comments section of the post containing her statement on Instagram posted Wednesday.

She wrote: "I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.

"I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me. I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me.

"Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery. Vanessa.”

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Staying Loyal To Tiger Woods

picture of Vanessa trump
Source: MEGA

Vanessa remained loyal to boyfriend Tiger Woods after his latest DUI shame.

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Vanessa remains in a relationship with golf icon Tiger Woods, who has returned from Zurich, Switzerland, after leaving the United States to undergo treatment.

Woods rolled his car in March and was arrested on suspicion of DUI, and needed permission from a judge to leave the country.

They announced their relationship in 2024 after heavy speculation online, and have been together since.

Woods' children attend the same private high school as Kai, which is where he met and became familiar with Vanessa.

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Friendly Exes

Photo of Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Vanessa has remained on good terms with ex-husband Donald Trump Jr., who is set to marry Bettina Anderson.

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Vanessa's diagnosis also comes days before her ex-husband is about to walk down the aisle for a second time, as he's reportedly marrying fiancée Bettina Anderson over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend at a private ceremony in the Bahamas.

Don Jr. and Vanessa remain friendly exes, divorcing in 2018 after 12 years of marriage and five children together.

The pair has spent quite a bit of time together recently in the lead-up to Kai graduating from High school.

The duo was on hand as the University of Miami golf recruit got ready for her senior prom, with Vanessa helping press her daughter's red dress and the proud dad offering fatherly advice.

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Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Golfer Kai graduated from high school on May 15.

The exes reunited again for Kai's graduation ceremony and celebratory dinner last week.

Kai gushed over how much she adores her mom during a "last week of high school" YouTube vlog.

She brought home several bouquets of roses from the supermarket to arrange them in a vase and surprise Vanessa, just to show her love and appreciation.

"I bought my mom flowers because no one deserves them more than my mom. I'm graduating, yes, this week or my last day of high school is this week, but I couldn't do without my mom," Kai gushed in the video.

"I got these all for my mom because without her, I mean, I probably graduated high school, but like without her support and everything that and pushing me to be better and get good grades, it wouldn't be possible. So, love you, mom. Got you some flowers," she added about the floral surprise for Vanessa.

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