Vanessa Trump Diagnosed With Breast Cancer: Don Jr.'s Ex-Wife Reveals She Secretly Underwent Procedure And Begs for Privacy to 'Focus on Her Recovery'
May 20 2026, Published 6:37 p.m. ET
Vanessa Trump has shared the heartbreaking news that she's been diagnosed with breast cancer at just 48 years old, but she is remaining "hopeful" while surrounded by loved ones, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife just had a weekend of celebrations, as the former couple's daughter, Kai, graduated from high school on May 15. Now, Vanessa's focus is on her cancer treatment plan.
Vanessa Trump Just Underwent a 'Procedure' for Her Breast Cancer
"I want to share a personal health update," Vanessa began in a May 20 Instagram statement.
"I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan. I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me. I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me," she continued.
Vanessa went on to thank fans "for your kindness and support; it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery."
Vanessa Trump Under Stress With Boyfriend Tiger Woods' DUI Drama
Vanessa's cancer diagnosis comes at a turbulent time in her life.
The former model's boyfriend, Tiger Woods, had been staying in a Swiss rehab facility ever since he was involved in a rollover DUI crash near his Jupiter, Florida, home in March.
The duo showed they're still going strong as Woods flew back to the U.S. and snuck in to Kai's graduation ceremony so he could be there for her big moment. However, the golfing icon didn't join Vanessa and her family as they went out to dinner at Jupiter's Blackbird restaurant to celebrate.
The couple started dating in 2024 and made things official with an Instagram post in March 2025.
Woods captioned the loved-up photos with Vanessa, "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together."
Vanessa Trump Celebrated Daughter Kai's Milestones Before Cancer Diagnosis
Vanessa's diagnosis also comes days before her ex-husband is about to walk down the aisle for a second time, as he's reportedly marrying fiancée Bettina Anderson over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend at a private ceremony in the Bahamas.
Don Jr. and Vanessa remain friendly exes, divorcing in 2018 after 12 years of marriage and five children together.
The pair has spent quite a bit of time together recently in the lead-up to Kai graduating from High school.
The duo was on hand as the University of Miami golf recruit got ready for her senior prom, with Vanessa helping press her daughter's red dress and the proud dad offering fatherly advice.
The exes reunited again for Kai's graduation ceremony and celebratory dinner last week.
Vanessa Trump's Daughter Raved About Their Close Relationship Before Cancer News
Kai gushed over how much she adores her mom during a "last week of high school" YouTube vlog.
She brought home several bouquets of roses from the supermarket to arrange them in a vase and surprise Vanessa, just to show her love and appreciation.
"I bought my mom flowers because no one deserves them more than my mom. I'm graduating, yes, this week or my last day of high school is this week, but I couldn't do without my mom," Kai gushed in the video.
"I got these all for my mom because without her, I mean, I probably graduated high school, but like without her support and everything that and pushing me to be better and get good grades, it wouldn't be possible. So, love you, mom. Got you some flowers," she added about the floral surprise for Vanessa.