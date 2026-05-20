Vanessa Trump Diagnosed With Breast Cancer: Don Jr.'s Ex-Wife Reveals She Secretly Underwent Procedure And Begs for Privacy to 'Focus on Her Recovery'

Vanessa's cancer diagnosis comes at a turbulent time in her life.

The former model's boyfriend, Tiger Woods, had been staying in a Swiss rehab facility ever since he was involved in a rollover DUI crash near his Jupiter, Florida, home in March.

The duo showed they're still going strong as Woods flew back to the U.S. and snuck in to Kai's graduation ceremony so he could be there for her big moment. However, the golfing icon didn't join Vanessa and her family as they went out to dinner at Jupiter's Blackbird restaurant to celebrate.

The couple started dating in 2024 and made things official with an Instagram post in March 2025.

Woods captioned the loved-up photos with Vanessa, "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together."